PM Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death: 'Her contributions in India-Bangladesh ties will be remembered' Khaleda Zia death: Recalling his meeting with the former Bangladesh prime minister, PM Modi said her contributions in developing India-Bangladesh ties will always be remembered.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who passed away in Dhaka. He recalled meeting her in 2015 and said he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide India Bangladesh relations.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss."

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered."

“I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Khaleda Zia dies after prolonged illness

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s Apollo Hospital, the party said.

In a brief statement, the BNP said the veteran leader had passed away after battling multiple health complications.

Earlier in December, Modi had also expressed “concerns" over Khaleda Zia’s health and assured Bangladesh that India was ready to “extend all possible support in whatever way we can".

Khaleda Zia's life and political journey

Khaleda Zia was among the most influential figures in Bangladesh’s political history. The widow of assassinated president Zia ur Rahman, she served two terms as prime minister, from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. Born on August 15, 1945, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, she became Bangladesh’s first elected woman head of government and led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for decades.

She had 2 sons. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, is the acting chairperson of the BNP and recently returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. Her younger son, Arafat Rahman, died of cardiac arrest in 2015.

