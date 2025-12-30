Uttarakhand: At least 7 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Almora; rescue ops on Rescue teams from the SDRF were immediately dispatched to the accident site following the distress call. The injured have been rushed to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain for medical treatment.

Dehradun:

A bus carrying several passengers plunged into a deep gorge near Bhikiyasain in Almora district on Tuesday morning. As per the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), six to seven persons are feared to be dead in the mishap.

Rescue teams from the SDRF were immediately dispatched to the accident site following the distress call.

The injured have been rushed to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain for medical treatment.

"Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities," Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said.

CM Dhami expresses grief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed anguish over the incident. CM Dhami said he was in contact with the district administration and necessary aid was being provided to the injured.

“We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road, which was en route from Bikhiyasain to Ramnagar in Almora district, resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching,” CM Dhami posted on X.

“The injured passengers in the accident are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration. The seriously injured have been referred to advanced medical centers for better treatment. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities,” he added.

Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta expresses grief

Union Minister and Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta has also expressed pain over the incident. He said police and rescue teams were involved in a comprehensive rescue operation and the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“The news of the horrific road accident that occurred on the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak route in Almora district is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. Reports indicate that several passengers have been killed or injured after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge,” Tamta posted on X.

“As soon as information about the incident was received, teams from the administration and police reached the spot and are engaged in the rescue operation, and medical facilities are being promptly provided to the injured for treatment,” he added.