Shoaib Akhtar lambasts PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan's loss to India in Colombo

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently came forward and launched a fresh attack against PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chief Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that India and Pakistan took on each other in Colombo, and the Men in Blue managed to defeat Pakistan by 61 runs.

Visibly frustrated, Akhtar claimed that the chairman of the PCB does not even know that he is in the position he is. He was also critical of the backing that the senior players in the team continue to get, hinting towards Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam.

"Now one guy doesn't even know he's the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You're saying one guy, you've made him a superstar, he can't win a single match. You've made him a star who can't win a single living match," Akhtar told ABP News.

"Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you'll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person,” he added.

India completely dominated Pakistan in Colombo

Speaking of the game between India and Pakistan in Colombo, the two-clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side saw Ishan Kishan score 77 runs in 40 deliveries as India posted a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game.

As Pakistan came out to chase down the target, the side succumbed under pressure against India’s bowling attack. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets each, with Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma striking once, as Pakistan was limited to 114, and India won the game by 61 runs.

Also Read: