All hype, no show: Pakistan still stuck to 2010 T20 model in 2026, India hand them reality check

Colombo:

Pakistan appear out of sync with the demands of modern T20 cricket. The Salman Agha-led side seems short on both clarity and conviction, lacking a defined blueprint for success in the shortest format. While leading teams in 2026 are building explosive batting line-ups, Pakistan continue to rely heavily on Babar Azam, whose T20 World Cup strike rate of 111.81 raises questions about intent in a format driven by aggression.

As for the future, Saim Ayub was projected as a rising star, yet his contributions have been more impactful with the ball than the bat. Agha at No. 3 looks an uncertain fit, and Babar at No. 4 offers little reassurance. Pakistan’s apparent plan to post or chase modest totals around 150–160 reflects limited ambition. Against India’s disciplined attack, that conservative approach fell apart, with the batting unit collapsing for just 114 runs.

In short, they are still stuck in the early 2010s when T20 cricket was still in its primitive stage and the players were discovering the right approach. Now, in 2026, when India hold the record for most 200+ totals in the format, Pakistan are still struggling to make ends meet. Against any top-side, playing at their full capacity, the Men in Green are still far from competing. The 2024 edition was the best example when USA toppled them to qualify for the Super 8.

Even in this edition, USA are ahead of them on the points table. If Namibia does the unthinkable and goes to beat Pakistan, the Monank Patel-led side will once again qualify, as they have a better Net Run Rate.

Yousuf questions senior cricketers out

Meanwhile, after India registered a comfortable 61-run win, Pakistan's legends have once again pointed out the lack of depth in the Pakistan team as Mohammad Yousuf wants the seniors to be out.

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf tweeted.

Also Read: