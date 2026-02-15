Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs PAK: Memes galore after India annihilate Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

IND vs PAK: Memes galore after India annihilate Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

India annihilated Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ishan Kishan was the hero of the day for India as his 77-run knock proved to be the difference in the end. India, meanwhile, also qualified for the Super 8 round of the World Cup.

Team India players
Team India players Image Source : pti
Colombo:

India defeated Pakistan once again to continue their domination in the T20 World Cup over their arch-rivals. The 61-run win highlighted the gulf between the two cricket teams as the men in blue also qualified for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Pakistan are in a must-win situation now against Namibia, the clash which is scheduled to take place on February 18.

As far as the match is concerned, Ishan Kishan turned out to be the difference between the two teams. He smashed 77 runs off 40 deliveries in the first half of India's innings and later even the Indian batters struggled immensely. After facing 18 overs of spin, India managed to post 175 runs somehow with the likes of Saim Ayub and Usman Tariq dominating the proceedings.

However, the target proved to be too much for Pakistan as they lost for the eighth time in the T20 World Cup history against India. Their 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup in 2021 remains their only victory over India.

Memes galore as Pakistan collapse

Netizens were all over the Pakistan cricket team as they started losing wickets right from the word go as they started to chase the 176-run target. They were no match to the Indian team at all in the game and by the time, the powerplay ended, the game was a no-contest at all. Only Usman Khan looked like he belonged, while the other batters only cared to come to the crease and go back like people come for a walk at the Marine Drive.

For all the drama that Pakistan created before the marquee clash, the men in green fell flat on their faces in the end. There doesn't seem to be any rivalry now with the kind of matches that are happening between India and Pakistan.

Here are some of the memes:

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Pak India Vs Pakistan Ishan Kishan Salman Ali Agha T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\