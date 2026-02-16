AI Summit, defence deals and more: France's Macron to begin 3-day India visit today | Full itinerary

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Mumbai on late Monday night for his three-day India visit, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen ties between the two sides and also attend the AI Impact Summit. This will be the French president's fourth India visit.

In a release issued earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Macron's India visit reflects the mutual trust and depth in the ties between New Delhi and Paris, and the shared commitment between them. During the visit, Macron and Modi will discuss multiple topics and issues, including cooperation in Indo-Pacific, as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

"The two leaders will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries. On 19 February, President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi," the MEA stated. "This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership."

Full itinerary of Macron's India visit

February 16:

2350 hrs: Arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

February 17:

1515 hrs: Meeting with PM Modi at Lok Bhawan in Mumbai

1630 hrs: Exchange of MoUs, press statement at Raj Bhawan's Darbar Hall in Mumbai

1720 hrs: India-France Innovation Forum at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace

1915 hrs: India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India

February 18:

1400 hrs: Arrival in New Delhi

TBC: Arrival at Bharat Mandapam

February 19:

TBC: Arrival at Bharat Mandapam

0915 hrs: Family Photo at Bharat Mandapam

1040 hrs: Visit of Country Pavilions

1130 hrs: Family Photo (with HoSs/HoGs Ministers)

1200 hrs: Leaders Plenary and Working Lunch

1545 hrs: Emplane for Paris

Earlier, the French Embassy in India had said that Macron's visit will expand ties between New Delhi and Paris. In a post on X, it said Macron's first visit to India in 2018 had marked a new chapter in France-India relations.

"In an uncertain world, President Macron’s visit will reaffirm France and India's commitment to upholding each other’s strategic autonomy as well as multilateralism," it said.

