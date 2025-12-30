'No suspicion on anyone': Kannada actress Nandini CM's mother files complaint after daughter's suicide Kannada TV actress Nandini CM was found dead by suicide in Bengaluru. In a recent development, her mother filed a complaint with Kengeri police, stating that there is no suspicion on anyone else about her daughter's death.

New Delhi:

Kannada television actress Nandini CM allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old actress was found hanging from a window frame in Room No. 202 of Insta Living PG in Kengeri, where she had been residing.

In a recent development, Nandini CM's mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, has filed a complaint at Kengeri Police Station for further legal action, according to DCP Anita Haddannavar of Bengaluru City Police, South West Division.

Moreover, Nandini CM's mother also stated that there is no suspicion or suspicion on anyone else about her daughter's death.

A look Nandini CM's acting career

For the unversed, Nandini CM has featured in several Kannada and Tamil television series including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha and Gauri. She completed acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and received recognition for her roles in TV serials.

This is a developing story.

(With ANI inputs)