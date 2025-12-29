Kannada and Tamil TV actor Nandini CM dies by suicide in Bengaluru; note mentions marriage pressure Nandini CM was known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil serials and had worked in shows like Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gauri. She was found hanging in her PG room in Kengeri, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Bengaluru:

Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM allegedly died by suicide in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area on Monday, sending shockwaves through the regional television industry. According to the police, the body of the 26-year-old was found hanging in her PG room in Kengeri, Bengaluru, in the early hours of December 29.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kengeri police station, and the body has been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Suicide note mentions marriage pressure

Investigating officers have recovered a handwritten note from the room, in which she allegedly mentioned mental stress, depression, and pressure related to marriage and a government job.

The police are recording statements from family members and close acquaintances, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The news of the young actress's death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with colleagues and fans from the Kannada-Tamil television industry expressing their condolences and calling it a great loss.

Several artists from the Tamil television industry are expected to arrive in Bengaluru to pay their last respects, while the police have appealed for restraint in sharing information related to this sensitive case.

Who was Nandini CM?

Nandini was known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil serials and had worked in shows like Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gauri.

Active since around 2019, Nandini had received acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and gained recognition through bilingual serials after working on several Kannada television projects.

According to police records, Nandini was originally from Ballari district of Karnataka, where she completed her PUC (Pre-University Course) and later moved to Bengaluru to pursue engineering, but she eventually decided to make acting her career.

Reports suggest that after her father's death, she was offered a government job on compassionate grounds, which she refused, choosing to continue acting, a decision that reportedly led to disagreements within her family.

