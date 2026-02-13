Big boost for Revanth Reddy govt as Congress wins majority in Telangana Municipal polls | 10 points

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress has registered a strong performance in Telangana's urban local body elections, emerging as the single largest party across municipalities and municipal corporations, in a result widely seen as a strong endorsement of the governance approach of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The elections, held across multiple urban local bodies, saw enthusiastic voter participation, reflecting heightened civic engagement. Congress candidates secured wins in a large number of wards, while the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up a competitive fight in select pockets.

Here's everything you need to know about the elections in 10 points:

The Congress has emerged as the single largest party in the Telangana civic polls, securing a clear majority across municipalities and a strong lead in municipal corporations. In the elections to seven Municipal Corporations covering 414 divisions, Congress won 191 seats, while the BJP secured 76, BRS won 63, and others accounted for 83 seats. The Congress performance was even more decisive in Municipalities, where it won 1,347 wards out of 2,582 across 116 municipalities, leaving BRS with 716, BJP with 261, and Others with 257 wards. The results are being widely seen as a major endorsement of the governance model of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, especially in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. Congress leaders credited the victory to what they described as "visible governance," sustained grassroots outreach, and the Chief Minister’s emphasis on accountability and strengthened municipal administration. Polling for the high-stakes urban local body elections was held in a single phase on February 11, with over 52 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates. Elections were conducted in 32 districts, covering 2,582 wards in municipalities and 414 wards in municipal corporations, reflecting one of the largest civic exercises in the state in recent years. However, elections were not conducted in six municipalities, as their terms have not yet expired. While municipal elections are fought at the local level, the scale of Congress' win is expected to significantly shape political narratives ahead of future state and national contests in Telangana. Compared to the 2020 municipal polls, where the then TRS (now BRS) dominated with 1,767 wards, the latest results mark a dramatic shift in urban voter preference, underlining Congress’ resurgence under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. The seven Municipal Corporations that went to polls were Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Mancherial, Kothagudem, and Nalgonda. The Municipalities went to polls are: Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal,Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal and Bodhan, Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Neredcheria, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri, Chandur, Chityal, Devarakonda Hakiya, Miryalguda, Nandikonda, Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Husnabad, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangarreddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Bhoothpur, Devarakadra, Kosgi, Maddur, Makthal, Narayanapet, Alampur, Gadwal, Ieeja, Waddepalle, Amarchinta, Atmakur, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu.

