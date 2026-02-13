Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation Results 2026: Check complete list of winners

Hyderabad:

Counting of votes got underway in Mahabubnagar on Friday following polling held on February 11 as part of the urban local body elections across Telangana. Attention in the town is currently centred on Ward No. 55 of the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation, one of the corporation’s 60 wards. The ward falls under the Unreserved (Women) category, and its result is being keenly watched as early trends from the counting process begin to emerge.

The previous municipal elections in Mahabubnagar were held in 2020, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats in the corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) secured five seats each, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won three seats. Six independent candidates were also elected as corporators, resulting in a politically diverse council at the time.

Check complete list of winners