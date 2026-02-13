Advertisement
  3. Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation Results 2026: Check complete list of winners

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation Results 2026
Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation Results 2026 Image Source : PTI
Hyderabad:

Counting of votes got underway in Mahabubnagar on Friday following polling held on February 11 as part of the urban local body elections across Telangana. Attention in the town is currently centred on Ward No. 55 of the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation, one of the corporation’s 60 wards. The ward falls under the Unreserved (Women) category, and its result is being keenly watched as early trends from the counting process begin to emerge.

The previous municipal elections in Mahabubnagar were held in 2020, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats in the corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) secured five seats each, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won three seats. Six independent candidates were also elected as corporators, resulting in a politically diverse council at the time.

Check complete list of winners 

Ward Winning Candidate Party
1 Karantoth Devli  Congress
2 Peddagolla Narsimulu IND
3 Mamatha Gumala Congress
4    
5 Byagari Lalitha  Congress
6 Anupati Ramaswamy  Congress
7 Kurva Manjula  IND 
8 Saraswathi  BRS 
9 JN Hyndhavi BRS
10 T Ramesh Babu Congress
11    
12    
13 Shabhana Begum  Congress
14 MD Imran Shareef  AIMIM 
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20 K Kiran Kumar Reddy  BJP 
21 Gunda Santhosh  BJP 
22 M Jyothi  BJP 
23 Bheesam Varalaxmi  Congress
24 Shairi Rathanga Pandu Reddy BJP 
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30 G Laxmi Devi  Congress
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37    
38    
39    
40    
41    
42    
43    
44    
45    
46    
47    
48    
49    
50    
51    
52    
53    
54    
55    
56    
57    
58    
59    
60    

 

