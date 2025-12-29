Tara Sutaria slams 'false narratives' amid backlash over AP Dhillon concert; Veer Pahariya slams 'jokers' Tara Sutaria has responded to online criticism following her on-stage performance with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert, which was attended by her boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Tara slammed 'false narratives' and 'clever editing'.

Tara Sutaria has finally addressed the criticism that followed her recent appearance at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, which was also attended by her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. A clip from the event had gone viral, showing AP inviting Tara on stage while Veer watched from the audience. During the performance, the singer hugged Tara and kissed her on the cheek before carrying on with the show. The viral clip then cut to Veer standing backstage, visibly uncomfortable.

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria appeared in a music video titled Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon, which became a huge hit.

Tara Sutaria reacts to viral video with AP Dhillon

After days of online chatter, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a video from the concert, firmly calling out what she described as “false narratives” and “paid PR campaigns.” Making it clear that the backlash hadn’t affected her, the actor added that such tactics “won’t and don’t shake us up.” The video featured Tara dancing on stage with AP Dhillon.

Along with the post, Tara wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together.” She followed it up with a pointed note, adding, “P.S - False narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies (sic).” Watch the video here:

AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya react

Tara's post quickly drew reactions from friends and industry colleagues. AP Dhillon commented, “Queen,” while Veer Pahariya wrote, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru Jokers.” Disha Patani cheered her on with, “Go girl,” and Orry called her a “Super star.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA)Comments on Tara Sutaria's post

What is the Tara Sutaria that created a controversy?

It all began after a video of Tara Sutaria dancing closely on the stage with AP Dhillon went viral. The scene then cut to Veer looking towards the stage, looking uncomfortable. Fans made note of the same and trolled both Dhillon and Veer in the comments. Here is the video:

For the unversed, this wasn’t Tara’s first appearance at an AP Dhillon concert - she had earlier been spotted at his Pune show as well.

