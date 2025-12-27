Fans speculate Veer Pahariya's reaction as Tara Sutaria joins AP Dhillon on stage during Mumbai concert Veer Pahariya and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria attended AP Dhillon's concert after celebrating Christmas. Several videos of Veer have gone viral after seeing Tara's bond with AP Dhillon on stage.

Bollywood actors Veer Pahariya and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria attended AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai on Friday night. Several videos from the show are going viral on social media, but one particular clip has garnered the most attention. In the video, AP Dhillon is seen calling Tara onto the stage.

Tara Sutaria, dressed in a beautiful black dress, joins AP Dhillon on stage and sings the song 'Excuse', while hugging and kissing her on the cheek. The video further shows Tara and AP Dhillon dancing on stage. Amid all this, Veer's reaction has garnered attention online.

Social media reacts

The video also shows that Veer Pahariya was staring at his girlfriend Tara when she came on stage with AP Dhillon. The Sky Force actor was also seen lip-syncing to some of AP's songs, but many social media users took to the comments section to say that he clearly looked 'uncomfortable' and 'stressed'.

A user wrote, 'Both Tara and her boyfriend look uncomfortable... AP should understand to maintain distance.' Another user wrote, 'Something seemed off,' while another user commented, 'He looks uncomfortable with AP Dhillon trying to get close to her.' Earlier, Tara Sutaria had also attended AP Dhillon's concert in Pune.

Tara and Veer's relationship

Tara Sutaria made her relationship with Veer Pahariya public on Instagram in August this year. In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer Pahariya spoke about his relationship with Tara, saying, 'I'm glad that we've openly embraced our love from the very first time we met, and we've never hesitated to show our feelings wherever we are.'

When asked if there was a particular moment that changed their perspective on each other, Veer said it was their first date night. He said, 'Perhaps it was our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until sunrise.'

