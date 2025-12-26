Jailer 2: Shah Rukh Khan to finally share screen with Rajinikanth? Here's what Mithun Chakraborty said Mithun said his next project was Jailer 2 and teased the presence of a star-studded cast by naming familiar figures from multiple film industries like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan and Ramya Krishnan.

The rumoured appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in the much-hyped Tamil film Jailer 2 has just gone through an exciting turn since veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty seemed to confirm the signing of the Bollywood badshah for the movie.

In a recent interview with Siti Cinema in Bengali, Mithun not only spoke about his own role in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel but also listed Shah Rukh Khan among the ensemble cast, setting social media abuzz with excitement and speculation.

What did Mithun Chakraborty say?

In his interview, Mithun said his next project was Jailer 2 and teased the presence of a star-studded cast by naming familiar figures from multiple film industries. 'Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar all their characters are against me,' he remarked, prompting many to read his comment as a confirmation that Shah Rukh would indeed appear, possibly in a cameo role.

If all of this holds true, Jailer 2 could mark the first on-screen collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, a pairing long teased by fans but never officially realised in a major cinematic project. Although both superstars have crossed paths indirectly in the past, such as references in Ra.One and other meta moments, this would be the first time they actually share screen space in a feature film.

Jailer 2 deets

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit of 2023, Jailer, which had Rajinikanth, a South Indian legend as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and was taken with both hands by audiences across India for its blend of action and larger-than-life drama. The sequel, slated for a June 12, 2026 release, will again bring Rajinikanth back in the titular role, with longtime collaborators such as Ramya Krishnan and new faces enriching its pan-Indian appeal.

Details about Shah Rukh’s role, whether it will be a full cameo or a more substantial part, have not yet been confirmed by the film’s makers.

