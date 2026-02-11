T20 World Cup points table update after West Indies beat England by 30 runs West Indies defeated England by 30 runs in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. West Indies are on top of Group D now with four points from two matches and are the favourites to end the group on top.

Mumbai:

West Indies defeated England in the 15th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Caribbean side defended the target of 197 runs as they bundled England out for 166 runs, winning the match by 30 runs. With this win, they have jumped to the top of the points table in Group C and also have one foot in the Super 8 round, having won their first two matches.

Scotland are sitting pretty in the second place in the group after a 73-run win over Italy in their previous game, while England follow them in the table in third place. England must thank Sam Curran as they were on the verge of losing to Nepal, but the all-rounder defended nine runs in the final over to take the team over the line. If they had lost to Nepal, the Brits might have already been knocked out of the tournament.

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies posted 196 runs on the board after losing the toss, thanks to the brilliant 76-run knock from Sherfane Rutherford. He was well supported by Jason Holder as the Caribbean side posted a competitive total on the board.

In response, England started well with Phil Salt taking the attack to the opposition bowlers. However, once the spinners came into the attack, England collapsed and were left gasping for breath. The trio of Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase didn't let any England batter to settle which in turn crept up the pressure for the other batters. England imploded eventually, as they were skittled for just 166 runs in 19 overs, losing the game by 30 runs.

Here's how the points table in T20 World Cup 2026 looks like:

Group C

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR West Indies 2 2 0 4 1.625 Scotland 2 1 1 2 0.95 England 2 1 1 2 -0.650 Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.2 Italy 1 0 1 0 -3.65

Group A

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.932 India 1 1 0 2 1,.45 Netherlands 2 1 1 2 0.356 Namibia 1 0 1 0 -1.033 USA 2 0 2 0 -1.525

Group B

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Australia 1 1 0 2 3.35 Zimbabwe 1 1 1 2 2.702 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 1.000 Ireland 2 0 2 0 -2.175 Oman 1 0 1 0 -2.7

Group D

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR New Zealand 2 2 0 4 1.92 South Africa 2 2 0 4 1.42 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.555 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 -2.763 Canada 1 0 1 0 -2.850

