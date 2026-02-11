FIR filed against Shreyas Talpade and 11 others in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh A complaint has been filed against 12 people, including Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade. The case involves fraud involving crores of rupees.

New Delhi:

An FIR has been filed against 12 people, including film actor Shreyas Talpade, in connection with a fraud involving crores of rupees in the name of investment in Bhogaon, Mainpuri district. This action was taken on a court order. According to the victims, LUCC Bank, operated by the Saga Group, had collected crores of rupees from innocent people in the name of investment. The bank, opened in Bhogaon town in 2015, suddenly closed in 2024, leaving investors' money stranded. Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in the town, stated in a petition filed with the court that he and others had invested in this bank. When they asked Sameer Agarwal for their money back, he refused and threatened to implicate them in a false case. After a police complaint was not heard, the victims approached the court.

A complaint has been filed against these names

On a court order, a report has been filed against Saga Group director Sameer Agarwal, his wife Sania Agarwal, RK Shetty, fund manager Sanjay Mudgil, Shabab Hussain, film actor Shreyas Talpade, Narendra Negi, Pankaj Agarwal, Supriya, Anuj Jain, Ajay Srivastava, and Arvind Tripathi. Inspector-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar Pandey stated that the matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

Shreyas Talpade is a Bollywood star

Shreyas Talpade is remembered for his many outstanding roles and has been a part of notable films such as Om Shanti Om, Golmaal 3, Pushpa: The Rise 1, and Iqbal. He also played a strong role in last year's film Baaghi 4. Shreyas began his career in the entertainment industry through Marathi theater and television. His talent and dedication to his craft caught the attention of filmmakers, leading to his Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed film Iqbal (2005). Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Shreyas played a deaf-mute cricketer, earning him widespread acclaim and establishing him as a promising talent in the film industry.

Report by Salman Mansoori