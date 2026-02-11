Mexican drug cartel drones breach US airspace, El Paso airport temporarily closed The Trump administration official said that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department have determined there is no threat to commercial travel.

US officials on Wednesday stated that the Mexican drug cartel drones breached US airspace and they were disabled. The development comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flight operations at El Paso airport for 10 days, citing security-related concerns, which was later lifted.

"There was no immediate threat to the El Paso community after federal aviation authorities suddenly closed airspace over the major US city,” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said.

"From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas," wrote Escobar, who represents the Texas city on the US-Mexico border, on X.

The Trump administration official said that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department have determined there is no threat to commercial travel, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a national security issue. The official did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.