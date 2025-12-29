Why Rajesh Khanna's double role in Aradhana was nearly dropped, and what Shakti Samanta did next An excerpt from Rajesh Khanna’s autobiography reveals how the late actor almost lost his breakthrough role in Aradhana due to distributor pressure. The book recalls how distributors wanted director Shakti Samanta to replace Khanna and reshoot key portions of the film, a demand Samanta refused.

Long before Hindi cinema became the glitzy, star-driven industry it is today, power often rested elsewhere. As recalled in an excerpt from Rajesh Khanna’s biography, film distributors once played a decisive role in shaping movies -sometimes demanding major changes after watching just a few reels.

For newcomers, this influence could make or break careers. Rajesh Khanna, still struggling for recognition before Aradhana, found himself facing exactly that kind of crossroads. As an excerpt from Rajesh Khanna’s biography titled Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, penned by Gautam Chintamani and published by Rupa Publications, notes, “For many films, the distributor was the first hurdle; and for newcomers and unsuccessful heroes like the pre-Aradhana Rajesh Khanna, it could very well be the ultimate obstacle.”

Interestingly, distributors were largely impressed with Aradhana (1969). “The distributors absolutely loved the music and the film, and didn’t mind Khanna,” the book states. However, they took issue with a key creative choice - Khanna’s character addressing the heroine as ‘Maa’. According to the excerpt, they even “offered Samanta [director Shakti Samanta] enough money to reshoot the one thing that had convinced him to make Aradhana in the first place” and asked the filmmaker to replace Khanna’s second role with another actor.

Director Shakti Samanta refused to give in. “Samanta didn’t budge, and finally the distributors gave in,” the book reveals - a decision that would soon prove historic.

Unlike today’s simultaneous pan-India releases, Aradhana opened in Delhi a week before Bombay. That early release turned out to be prophetic. “It just took Aradhana’s screen time at its Delhi premiere for Rajesh Khanna to go from that newcomer with hidden promise to the next big thing.”

The transformation was immediate and overwhelming. “By the time the first show ended, everyone in the theatre wanted to meet Khanna,” the excerpt recalls. When the film reached Bombay, it was already a certified blockbuster. “Half-a-kilometre-long lines in front of the box office were a common sight,” and Aradhana went on to become “one of the first films to enjoy a 100-week run in non-Hindi-speaking cities like Madras and Bangalore (now Bengaluru).”

The book also explains why the film resonated so deeply with audiences. Rajesh Khanna had previously shone in romantic and musical moments, and Aradhana leaned heavily into that strength. “At its heart, Aradhana was a love story,” the excerpt says, adding that the romance “wasn’t rushed, thereby giving Khanna enough time to do what he was good at.”

The result was instant stardom. As the autobiography sums up simply and powerfully: “It’s hardly surprising then that women instantly connected with him.”

