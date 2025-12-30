Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to marry in Udaipur in February? Here’s what reports say After a private engagement in October, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry next year in Udaipur. Read on for more details regarding the wedding date and venue.

New Delhi:

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry in February 2026 in an intimate ceremony. According to reports, the Dear Comrade actors got engaged in October in a private ceremony, which was attended by family members and a few close friends.

Now, a source close to the actors has told Hindustan Times that Vijay and Rashmika will get married on February 26, next year in Udaipur. Read on for more details.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry in Udaipur in February?

Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news lately because of their wedding. It is expected that the duo will get married at a palace in Udaipur in February.

The source told Hindustan Times, "Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

It must be noted that neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed the wedding yet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda films together

It is significant to note that the duo have shared screen space together in Telugu films including 2018 film Geetha Govindam and 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

In terms of work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in crime thriller Kingdom alongside Bhagyashri Borse. He will be next seen in Rowdy Janardhana, which is slated for December 2026.

Whereas Rashmika Mandanna was seen in romantic drama film, The Girlfriend, where she was starred opposite Dheekshith Shetty. Mandanna will be next seen in action drama Mysaa.

