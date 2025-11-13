Vijay Deverakonda kisses fiancee Rashmika Mandanna's hand at event, gets teary-eyed during speech | Viral During the success event of The Girlfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda kissed Rashmika Mandanna's hand, leaving her blushing in the spotlight. The video of the same quickly went viral on the internet.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her romantic drama film The Girlfriend, which was released on November 7, 2025. Recently, the makers of the film organised a success event in Hyderabad, where actor Vijay Deverakonda surprised fans by attending to show his support for Rashmika.

For the first time, the couple is publicly sharing their love story after years of keeping it private. During the event, all eyes were on Vijay when he kissed Rashmika's hand, leaving her blushing in the spotlight.

Vijay Deverakonda kisses fiancee Rashmika Mandanna's hand

It is worth noting that while the couple has kept their relationship mainly private since their engagement in October. In the viral video, Vijay stepped onto the stage to celebrate Rashmika's film and he held Rashmika's hand and looked at her lovingly. Moments later, the Liger actor gently kissed her hand in front of everyone and that one gesture set the internet on fire.

The video from the event quickly went viral on the internet, with fans flooding the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Lovely they are not hiding it anymore. Loved this (sic)." Another added, "Broooo Finally."

Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional during speech

During the event, Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika, speaking about her acting journey and her new film. This left Rashmika visibly emotional and a video of her getting teary-eyed during the event quickly surfaced online.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged?

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged at a private ceremony in October. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made any announcement regarding this yet. For the unversed, the duo shared screen in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

