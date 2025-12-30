England announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Archer included despite being injured England have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Harry Brook has been named the captain of the team while Jofra Archer is included as well despite getting injured in the ongoing Ashes series.

New Delhi:

England have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 that is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Harry Brook has been appointed the captain, as expected, while Jofra Archer, despite being injured, is included in the team. Notably, the same squad, without Archer, will also play in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka that is scheduled from January 30 to February 3.

Moreover, Brydon Carse is picked only for the Sri Lanka series and most probably will replace Archer in the final T20 World Cup squad, in case Archer fails to recover in time for the mega event. Interestingly, Josh Tongue has made it to the squad as well despite not playing a single white-ball game for England in his career.

He has probably been rewarded for his performance in the ongoing Ashes against Australia away from home. Tongue has played T20 cricket only in England so far in his career and has featured in 21 matches, while accounting for 29 scalps at an average of 19.03 but his economy is on the higher side at 9.07.

England's T20 World Cup squad: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England also announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

England are also scheduled to play three ODIs on their Sri Lanka tour and the ECB have announced the 15-member squad for this series too. Zak Crawley has made his comeback to the 50-over format for the first time since December 2023, while Will Jacks and Brydon Carse have also been picked for the series. Both ODI and T20I squad members will depart for Sri Lanka on January 18 with the first ODI scheduled to take place on January 22.

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood