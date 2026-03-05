Nepal general elections on March 5: What it means for India-Nepal ties?

New Delhi:

Nepal goes to the polls on March 5, barely a year after a youth-led uprising forced out the government elected in the last election, making this election a critical moment for the Himalayan nation. Beyond domestic politics, the outcome is being closely watched for its potential impact on Nepal's sensitive and strategically important relationship with India. For New Delhi, the results could shape the future trajectory of bilateral ties that have alternated between close cooperation and periodic strain in recent times.

Why do Nepal elections matter for India?

The outcome of Nepal’s elections is closely watched in New Delhi because political shifts in Nepal have a direct bearing on India's strategic, economic and security interests. Nepal's elections matter for India because they influence regional stability, security, economic cooperation, and the broader geopolitical balance in South Asia. Here's what it means for India-Nepal ties

Nepal is between India and China, making its foreign policy choices crucial for regional balance. Any change in Kathmandu's political leadership can influence how Nepal balances its ties with the two neighbours, which in turn affects India's strategic environment in the Himalayas.

India and Nepal share an open border spanning five Indian states—Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand—allowing free movement of people. Political stability in Nepal helps ensure better coordination on border management, law and order, and the prevention of smuggling or anti-national activities. Instability or weak governance in Nepal can create security concerns for India's border states.

India is Nepal's largest trading partner and a key transit route for its third-country trade. According to estimates by the World Bank, around 63 per cent of Nepal's imports—worth about USD 8.6 billion—come from India. Election outcomes often shape policies on trade facilitation, customs cooperation, fuel supply, and connectivity projects. A friendly and stable government in Nepal can help smooth economic cooperation.

Nepal's vast hydropower potential is vital for regional energy security. India has invested in several hydropower and infrastructure projects in Nepal. The approach of the next Nepali government will determine how quickly these projects move forward and whether new agreements are signed.

Millions of Nepalis live and work in India, and cultural and religious ties bind communities on both sides of the border. Political rhetoric affects public perception of India in Nepal, which can have long-term implications for bilateral goodwill.

Elections offer India a chance to engage with new leadership in Kathmandu, resolve past irritants, and reset ties on a more cooperative footing. New governments often review foreign policy priorities, making the post-election period diplomatically significant.

Nepal elections 2026

The election is being held just three years after Nepal’s previous national vote, following the political upheaval that led to the government's collapse in 2025. That paved the way for an interim government, which later called for fresh elections.

Nearly 19 million people are registered to vote in Nepal, according to the Election Commission. About 966,000 are men and 924,000 are women. Another 200 voters are registered under the others category, which includes people who do not identify as male or female and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Voters will directly elect 165 members to the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of Parliament. The remaining 110 seats in the 275-member House will be filled through a proportional representation system, with political parties nominating lawmakers based on the share of votes each party receives.

Previous governments in Nepal have largely been coalitions, with two or more parties joining forces to command a majority in the House. The country has a history of political instability, having seen 15 governments in the past two decades.

Also Read: PM Modi speaks to leadership in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait amid escalating conflict in Middle East

Also Read: Indian airlines to operate 58 more flights today to evacuate citizens amid West Asia conflict: Govt