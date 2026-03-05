Mumbai weather report: Will rain spoil IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash?

Mumbai:

The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Team India will lock horns with England in the marquee clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. It is interesting to note that the winner of the clash will make their way into the summit clash of the tournament.

The first semi-final of the tournament saw New Zealand taking on South Africa. While many backed the Proteas to register a stellar win, New Zealand stunned the side in Kolkata as Finn Allen performed exceptionally well to knock South Africa out of the tournament as New Zealand booked their berth into the final of the competition.

With India set to take on New Zealand in the 2nd semi-final, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in the clash, and continuing on the same note, let us have a look at how the weather in Mumbai would fare for the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Mumbai weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Mumbai for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 27°C, and humidity levels are expected to surpass the 70 per cent mark as well.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

