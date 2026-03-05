Pappu Yadav says Nishant should be made Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar likely to be named for Rajya Sabha

Patna:

A day after BJP announced Nitish Kumar’s name for Rajya Sabha, Bihar leader Pappu Yadav on Thursday said there is no better face for a CM in the NDA alliance than Nitish Kumar ji and if not Nitish ji, then Nishant ji should be made the Chief Minister. He said none will prove right for Bihar's future as Nishant will prove to be the most decent, civilidsed, well-mannered CM candidate!

Nitish Kumar was considering getting elected to Rajya Sabha: Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Earlier in the day, Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that CM Nitish Kumar was considering getting elected to Rajya Sabha, a move that could effectively bring the curtain down on the innings of the state's longest-serving chief minister.

Chaudhary, the state parliamentary affairs minister, said that "talks are on" and "a final decision" from Kumar, who has been ruling Bihar since 2005 and turned 75 last week, was awaited.

"Talks are on. Whatever decision has to be taken, it will be taken by the chief minister", he said in the late evening. Chaudhary was approached with queries by a posse of journalists, on a day when the state was left abuzz with speculations that the JD(U) supremo was going to cede the seat of power to ally BJP, in exchange for the Deputy CM's post for his son.

Filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha in Bihar ends today

Notably, the filing of nomination papers for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar comes to a close on Thursday. The BJP has announced its candidates for two of these, one of them being national president Nitin Nabin, who is currently a member of the state legislative assembly. The party has also backed junior NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, for a second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

The JD(U), which holds two of the five seats, and is expected to retain these, is yet to announce its candidates though speculations are rife that while Harivansh Naryan Singh, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, will be denied a third consecutive term, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, will be allowed to do a hat-trick.

Chaudhary, who spent the day holding deliberations with Kumar and JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, did not confirm any of these speculations. "All decisions in the party are taken by the chief minister. Once he takes a decision, it will be conveyed to all," said the former state JD(U) president.

To a pointed question on Kumar's son Nishant, whose entry into politics was announced a day ago, Chaudhary said, "Nishant has always been a part of the JD(U). His joining the party would be a mere formality. A decision will be taken on the role to be assigned to the young leader".

Also Read:

Nitish likely to step down as Bihar CM, may move to Rajya Sabha; son Nishant tipped for Deputy CM