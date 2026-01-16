Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

  Live Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The last municipal elections in Bhiwandi-Nizampur were held in 2017, when voters elected representatives to 90 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 47 seats, followed by the BJP with 19 seats.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Election Results 2026
Bhiwandi-Nizampur Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Bhiwandi:

The counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, has begun. The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 90 wards, along with 28 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations. There were 6,69,033 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 3,80,623 were men and 2,88,097 women. The last municipal elections in Bhiwandi-Nizampur were held on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 90 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 47 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 19 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 12 seats, while the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) won four seats. The Samajwadi Party won two seats while independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining six seats. In terms of vote share in 2015, the Congress got 29.65 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 16.79 per cent. The Shiv Sena received 15.47 per cent, the NCP 8.89 per cent, MNS secured 0.17 per cent, and the BSP 0.17 per cent of the total votes.

Follow the threat for the live updates:

 

Live updates :Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, has begun.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

    The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    45 seats reserved for women candidates

     Of the 90 seats in the corporation, 45 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 62 seats were for the general category, 3 for Scheduled Castes, 1 for Scheduled Tribes, and 24 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation demographic profile

    According to the 2011 Census, BNMC had a population of 7,09,665, comprising 4,15,339 males and 2,94,326 females, indicating a significant gender imbalance. The sex ratio stood at 709 females per 1,000 males, considerably lower than the Maharashtra average. The city recorded an overall literacy rate of 79.48 per cent, also below the state average, with male literacy at 82.04 per cent and female literacy at 75.71 per cent. Bhiwandi displays notable linguistic and cultural diversity, with Urdu being a prominent language due to the city's demographic composition. 

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    About Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation

    The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is the civic governing body of Bhiwandi, an industrial township located in Maharashtra's Thane district. The corporation was constituted in 2002, following the dissolution of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Council, through an Act of the Government of Maharashtra to enable more structured urban administration. The municipal corporation is headed by a Mayor, while executive authority rests with a Municipal Commissioner. BNMC is responsible for civic administration and infrastructure development, including urban planning, public services, and basic amenities in the rapidly expanding industrial city. 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    6,69,033 registered voters in Bhiwandi-Nizampur

    There were 6,69,033 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 3,80,623 were men and 2,88,097 women. The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Elections on 29 municipal corporations

    The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.  

     

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections held on January 15

    The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 90 seats, along with 28 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations.

     

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Municipal Corporation vote counting today

    Counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including Bhiwandi-Nizampur, will be held today, with the process scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Results BJP Shiv Sena NCP
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\