The counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, has begun. The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 90 wards, along with 28 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations. There were 6,69,033 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 3,80,623 were men and 2,88,097 women. The last municipal elections in Bhiwandi-Nizampur were held on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 90 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 47 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 19 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 12 seats, while the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) won four seats. The Samajwadi Party won two seats while independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining six seats. In terms of vote share in 2015, the Congress got 29.65 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 16.79 per cent. The Shiv Sena received 15.47 per cent, the NCP 8.89 per cent, MNS secured 0.17 per cent, and the BSP 0.17 per cent of the total votes.

