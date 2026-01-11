Operation Hawkeye Strike: US launches large-scale airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria Operation Hawkeye Strike: The large-scale strikes, conducted by the US alongside partner forces, occurred around 12:30 pm ET. The strikes hit multiple Islamic State targets across Syria.

Washington:

The US carried out large-scale strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Syria on Saturday following last month's ambush that killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country. According to US Central Command, the strikes, conducted by the US alongside partner forces, occurred around 12:30 pm (local time), hitting multiple ISIS targets across the country. The strikes were a part of 'Operation Hawkeye Strike'.

"Today, at approximately 12:30 pm Eastern Time, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria," US Central Command said in a release posted on X.

Retaliatory strikes against ISIS by the US

The strikes are part of a broader operation that is part of President Donald Trump's response to the deadly ISIS attack that killed Sgt Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt William Nathaniel Howard, and Ayad Mansoor Sakat, the civilian interpreter, in Palmyra last month. Both Torres-Tovar and Howard were members of the Iowa National Guard.

"These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025. That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one US civilian interpreter," CENTCOM said.

Operation Hawkeye Strike

The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. "US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States," it said.

"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," US Central Command added.

Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched on December 19 with a large-scale strike that struck around 70 ISIS targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons. The US and Jordan had also conducted earlier strikes under the same operation last month.

A day before Saturday's action, Syrian authorities announced the capture of the ISIS commander overseeing the group's operations in the Levant.

