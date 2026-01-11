Can Venezuelan leader Machado give Peace Prize to US President Trump? Nobel Institute clarifies The statement comes after Machado said she'd like to give or share the prize with Trump, who oversaw the successful US operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has dismissed suggestions that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado could give or transfer her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, saying the award is permanent and non-transferable.

Once the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, transferred, or shared with others, the Institute said in a brief statement, underscoring that "the decision is final and stands for all time."

Machado offers Peace Prize to Trump

The clarification comes after Machado publicly expressed her desire to "give" or “share” her Peace Prize with Trump, citing his role in the recent US-led operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on charges including drug trafficking. Machado described Trump's actions as historic and a significant step toward democratic transition in Venezuela.

"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people — certainly want to, to give it to him and share it with him," Machado told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday. "What he has done is historic. It's a huge step towards a democratic transition."

Machado dedicated the prize to Trump, along with the people of Venezuela, shortly after it was announced. Trump has coveted and has openly campaigned for winning the Nobel Prize himself since his return to office.

When it comes to governing Venezuela after Maduro's capture, though, Trump has so far backed someone else: acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who served as vice president under Maduro.

He's called Machado a "very nice woman," but said she doesn't currently have the support within Venezuela to govern. He told Hannity on Thursday that Machado plans to visit next week and referred to a potential Peace Prize offering as a "great honour".

A representative for Machado did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, represented by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, announced the award, praising the Venezuelan opposition leader for keeping the "flame of democracy" alive in challenging times.

Born on October 7, 1967, Machado has been a vocal critic of the Venezuelan government's human rights abuses and has played a significant role in advocating for democracy and peace in the country.

Machado began her political journey in 2002 by co-founding the civic organisation Súmate, which focused on promoting electoral transparency. She served as a member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014. In 2013, she founded the political party Vente Venezuela, aligning with liberal and democratic values. Throughout her career, Machado has been a staunch advocate for human rights and has been recognised for her efforts to challenge the authoritarian regime in Venezuela.

Machado was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote peace and democracy in Venezuela. Her nomination highlights her courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to human rights and democratic ideals.

