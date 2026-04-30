Four killed, 18 rescued as cruise boat capsizes in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, rescue operations underway

Jabalpur:

At least four people have died, and several others are feared missing after a cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam near Khamariya Island in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday evening. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has rescued 18 people so far.

According to preliminary reports, the boat was carrying more than 35 to 40 tourists when it lost balance amid a severe storm and capsized. Rescue operations were launched immediately in the area as authorities rushed to the spot.

City Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said that 18 people were rescued, while 15 to 18 are still missing. "35 to 40 people were on the river cruise boat when it overturned because of a sudden storm. Four bodies were recovered from the river, while an operation was on in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers," said the police officer.

Jabalpur Collector Sameer and other top officials are present at the scene. More details are awaited.

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