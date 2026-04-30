Bengal elections: BJP, TMC leaders face off as clash erupts outside EVM strong room in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Tensions flared in Kolkata's Chowringhee area after leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed outside an EVM strong room. The situation escalated when BJP leader Tapas Roy arrived at the spot, triggering heated exchanges between supporters of both parties. The confrontation drew significant attention as security personnel moved in to prevent the situation from spiralling further. The situation occurred after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged her leaders and workers to maintain round-the-clock vigilance over EVM strongrooms.

Following this, two senior candidates of the party, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, launched a sit-in protest outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday. They alleged suspicious activities inside the centre where EVMs from the second phase of polling were stored. According to party leaders, workers stationed outside the strongroom were unexpectedly asked to leave in the afternoon, news agency PTI reported. They later learnt that the strongroom would be reopened at 4 pm.

"Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited," Ghosh said. He further pointed to alleged discrepancies seen on the live stream. "Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he added.

Mamata issues strong message

Panja, who is contesting from Shyampukur, echoed concerns about lapses in protocol. "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?" she asked. Earlier in the day, Banerjee released a video message asking candidates and workers to remain alert throughout the counting process and guard EVM strongrooms. She said, "You must guard the counting centres. If needed, I will also go and guard my area. Candidates must guard themselves. Stay awake. If I can do it, so can you. There is a plan to change the machines while transporting EVMs. Do not take this lightly." "Until I formally say so in a press conference, no one should leave the counting table," Mamata added.

Mamata releases video message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message on Thursday, asserting that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is on track for a decisive win. She said the people of West Bengal are ready to bring back a government rooted in what she called the spirit of "maa (mother), maati (land) and maanush (people)." In her message, Mamata claimed that the outcome is already clear in favour of her party. "The Centre deployed its entire machinery but the victory will be ours."

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