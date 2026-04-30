Mamata Banerjee claims TMC will win over 226 seats in Assembly polls: 'We will form govt again in Bengal'

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message on Thursday, asserting that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is on track for a decisive win. She said the people of West Bengal are ready to bring back a government rooted in what she called the spirit of "maa (mother), maati (land) and maanush (people)."

In her message, Mamata claimed that the outcome is already clear in favour of her party. "The Centre deployed its entire machinery but the victory will be ours." Reinforcing her confidence for the recently concluded Assembly polls, she added, "We will win more than 226 seats in 2026."

Mamata on Exit Poll predictions

The West Bengal Chief Minister fiercely criticised the Exit Poll predictions for the Assembly elections, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the numbers to create panic among Trinamool workers. Calling the projections "fixed", she said the Exit Poll figures were released "from the BJP's office" and claimed they were fabricated to demoralise her supporters.

In her video message, Mamata alleged that raids were carried out throughout the night in her constituency, Bhabanipur. She declared that her party would not allow "any khela during counting" and urged party workers to remain alert. "BJP has played the final game... Share markets would have toppled if the real figures were released... People need to stay together and keep a close watch on counting," the CM said, adding that she is prepared to personally guard the EVM strongrooms if required.

Exit Polls predictions for Bengal

The Exit Polls have projected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies. According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.

Meanwhile, as per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal. The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

ALSO READ: Will Congress support TMC if hung Assembly situation arises in Bengal? Here's what Mallikarjun Kharge says