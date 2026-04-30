Bengal Exit Poll: BJP to decimate Mamata's Trinamool with 192 seats, predicts Today's Chanakya

New Delhi:

Polling agency Today's Chanakya has released its Exit Poll assessment for the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, projecting a dominant performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the analysis, the party is expected to secure 192 seats in the 294-member assembly. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is estimated to win around 100 seats, while two seats may go to other parties or independent contenders, as per the projection. The findings were released a day after Phase 2 of the state elections concluded on April 29.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Today's Chanakya Exit Poll.

Exit Polls predictions for Bengal

Several Exit Polls have projected the BJP winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats for the BJP while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies. According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.

The Exit Poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

Today's Chanakya Exit Poll for Assam

Today’s Chanakya released its Exit Poll findings for the Assam Assembly elections as well, offering a clear picture of the state's projected political outcome. Out of the 126 seats, the BJP-led alliance is expected to secure a commanding lead with 102 seats. The Congress-led bloc is projected to win 23 seats, while just 1 seat is estimated to go to other parties or independent candidates.

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