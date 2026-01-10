Iran warns protesters of death penalty, calls them 'enemies of God' as unrest intensifies despite blackout Protests continued in Iran on Saturday despite a complete internet and communication shutdown, with people holding posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and raising slogans against him. More than 60 people have been killed in the unrest so far.

Tehran:

Iran has sharply escalated its response to nationwide protests, with Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad warning that anyone participating in demonstrations could be treated as an "enemy of God", a charge that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

The warning was broadcast on state television on Saturday as protests entered their second week and continued to intensify across major cities, despite a sweeping nationwide internet blackout imposed by authorities. The statement said that even those who assisted or supported protesters could face the same charge.

What Iranian law says

Under Iranian law, Article 186 states that if a group or organisation engages in armed opposition against the Islamic Republic, all members or supporters who knowingly assist its objectives may be declared enemies of God, even if they are not directly involved in armed activity, according to Human Rights Watch.

Article 190 lists four possible punishments for the offence, described as corruption on earth. These include execution, hanging, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile. Article 191 gives judges the authority to choose which punishment to impose.

Iran protests spread despite crackdown

Demonstrations continued on Friday in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz and the holy city of Qom. Footage verified by AFP showed crowds chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran’s Sa’adat Abad district, residents were seen banging pots and honking car horns in protest, contradicting state media claims that calm had returned to the capital.

The protests, the largest since the 2022 to 23 unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, began on December 28 over soaring living costs and the collapse of the rial. They have since evolved into open challenges to Iran’s clerical establishment.

Rising death toll and arrests

Human rights groups say the crackdown has been deadly. Norway-based Iran Human Rights reported that at least 51 protesters have been killed, including 9 children. The US based Human Rights Activists News Agency put the toll at 65 dead and more than 2300 people detained.

Amnesty International said the nationwide internet shutdown was intended to mask state violence and conceal serious human rights violations.

Khamenei and Trump's reactions

In his first public comments since the unrest began, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described protesters as vandals and saboteurs and accused the United States of fuelling the unrest. He said US President Donald Trump’s hands were stained with Iranian blood and insisted that the Islamic Republic would not back down.

Trump warned Iran against killing peaceful protesters, saying the country’s leadership appeared to be in serious trouble as demonstrations continued to spread.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington stood with the brave people of Iran.

