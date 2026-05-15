Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan accidentally clicks photos next to Thalapathy Vijay poster, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Trisha Krishnan is basking in the success of her latest release with Suriya, Karuppu. The actress was clicked at a theatre in Chennai, watching a first day first show of her film with Suriya's brother, Karthi. The actress avoided any interaction with paps or fans. However, while walking out of the theatre with her security ensemble, the actress was seen unknowingly posing beside a poster of Vijay, as a clear coincidence.

Trisha Krishnan unknowingly poses beside Vijay

Trisha wore a simple black T-shirt with denims and glasses on the first day of the first show of Karuppu. After attending the screening of Karuppu, Trisha was seen posing for pictures outside the venue, seemingly unaware that a large poster of Thalapathy Vijay stood right beside her in the background. It did not take long for fans to notice the detail, and the video quickly began circulating across social media. While the moment appeared completely unplanned, it sparked excitement online, with many fans calling it a “perfect coincidence” and flooding the comment sections with reactions. Watch it here:

Karuppu makers thank Vijay in a separate title card

At the start of Karuppu, the makers displayed a special title card expressing their “sincere thanks” to Thalapathy Vijay. As soon as Vijay’s name appeared on the big screen, fans inside the theatre erupted with loud cheers and whistles. Have a look:

Karuppu cast

Helmed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film also boasts a strong supporting ensemble, including Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Jaffer Sadiq.

Also read: Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan film's team extends special thanks to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on release day