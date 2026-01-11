Dhruv Jurel named as replacement for Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad to take on New Zealand Star India batter Dhruv Jurel has officially been named as the replacement of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the Men in Blue's ODI squad that is slated to take on New Zealand across three ODIs starting from January 11.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stepped forward and announced star batter Dhruv Jurel as the official replacement for Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad to face New Zealand. It is worth noting that Pant was ruled out of the ODI series after injuring his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand.

The BCCI issued a press release announcing Jurel’s inclusion in the ODI squad and the nature of Pant’s injury, which will see him miss the upcoming three-game ODI series against New Zealand.

It is worth noting that Pant has been diagnosed with an oblique muscle tear and will be out of contention for quite some time. “Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (oblique muscle tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant’s replacement, and Jurel has linked up with the squad,” the release stated.

India set to take on New Zealand in Vadodara for the first ODI

Speaking of the series between India and New Zealand, the two sides will lock horns across three ODI matches first and will then move onto five T20Is. It is worth noting that the first ODI of the series will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the Men in Blue will hope to put in their best performance in the series against New Zealand and maintain a positive result as they look to better prepare themselves for the marquee tournament.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

Also Read: