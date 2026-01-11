Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the second day of his Gujarat visit, participated in a Shaurya Yatra a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice. Later, at the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath. The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is organised at Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continue to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations. The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in the year 1026. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.
