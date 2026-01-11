Advertisement
  Live PM Modi's Somnath Temple visit LIVE: Prime Minister leads Shaurya Yatra during Somnath Swabhiman Parv | VIDEO

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which is being held from 8 to January 11, 2026, is organised at Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Omkar Mantra chanting as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebration at the Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Gir Somnath (Gujarat) :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the second day of his Gujarat visit, participated in a Shaurya Yatra a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice. Later, at the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath. The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is organised at Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continue to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations. The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in the year 1026. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

 

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi's 'shaurya yatra' underway in Somnath

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'shaurya yatra' underway in Somnath, as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which is being celebrated from 8-11 January.  

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dazzling lights, drone, devotion pull massive crowd to Somnath

    Thousands of devotees thronged the Somnath temple complex on Saturday, staying out well past midnight, braving winter chills, as dazzling fireworks, decorations and a drone show combined with religious fervour drew an unprecedented crowd to the ancient shrine. The crowd, which peaked late in the evening shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple as part of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, included people of all ages, local residents as well as long-distance travellers. Modi on Saturday evening participated in 'Omkar Mantra' chanting at the Somnath temple, had 'darshan', and also witnessed a grand drone show featuring an assemblage of 3,000 drones, matching the scale of the gathering on ground. 

     

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Somnath stands as a beacon of eternal divinity: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday summarised day one of his Somnath visit, describing the temple as a "beacon of eternal divinity." In an X post, PM Modi shared the highlights of his visit where he offered prayers at the Somnath temple, witnessed drone show, participated in Omkar chanting and other events of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. "Somnath stands as a beacon of eternal divinity. Its sacred presence continues to guide people across generations. Here are highlights from yesterday's programmes, including the Omkar Mantra chanting and drone show," PM Modi wrote on X.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi day 2 schedule

    On 11 January, at around 9:45 am, Prime Minister will participate in Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice. Thereafter, at around 10:15 am Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All about Somnath Swabhiman Parv

    The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is organised at Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

    The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath Temple in the year 1026. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

    After independence, the effort for restoration of the Temple was undertaken by Sardar Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

    The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of ‘Om’ within the temple premises. Prime Minister's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India’s civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserve and celebrate India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi holds 'Shaurya Yatra'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'Shaurya Yatra', a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. CM Bhupendra Patel and Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi are also present. The Shaurya Yatra represents courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit that preserved Somnath through centuries of adversity.  

