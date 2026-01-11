The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is organised at Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath Temple in the year 1026. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

After independence, the effort for restoration of the Temple was undertaken by Sardar Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of ‘Om’ within the temple premises. Prime Minister's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India’s civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserve and celebrate India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.