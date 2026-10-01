Worms found in food at Ahmedabad hostel, students launch hunger strike over safety concerns

A fresh controversy has erupted at the Samras Girls Hostel in Ahmedabad after worms were reportedly found in the food served to students. The incident has once again raised concerns among hostel residents over the quality of food and their health, prompting strong protests against the administration.

The NSUI launched a hunger strike outside the hostel premises at 10 am, with a large number of students joining the protest. The agitation continued until 3 pm, as students sat in protest and raised slogans against the hostel administration.

Students demand action over food quality

The protest received active support from a large number of Samras Hostel students. Along with NSUI members, the students pressed the administration to address their concerns and demanded action over what they described as serious negligence.

Amid the growing protest and sustained pressure from the students and NSUI, the Samras Girls Hostel administration reached the spot. The administration agreed to around 14 demands raised by the students and provided a written assurance that they would be addressed.

Administration promises action within 10 days

According to the written assurance, all 14 demands will be resolved within the next 10 days. The administration has also stated that if the demands are not fulfilled within the given deadline, three officials responsible for the Samras Girls Hostel will voluntarily resign from their posts.

After receiving the written assurance from the administration, NSUI ended the hunger strike at 4:15 pm.

However, the protest may not be the end of the matter. NSUI has warned that if the students' problems are not permanently resolved within 10 days, it will launch a more intense protest in the coming days.

Cafe Mondegar faced FDA action in Mumbai

Last month, Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar in Colaba also faced regulatory action after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence following an inspection at the popular restaurant.

The FDA inspected the restaurant at Metro House on September 12 and found several food safety and hygiene-related lapses. These included issues with food storage, temperature control, food preparation and sanitation, along with concerns about the physical condition of the premises. The action was part of a wider food safety enforcement drive being carried out across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.

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