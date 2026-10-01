Asian Games 2026, Day 12 LIVE: India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs, book place in Asiad final

New Delhi:

The Asian Games 2026 has entered day 12. So far, India has secured three medals today, with the women's squash team and Mani Ratnam Thirumuru in archery claiming a bronze each. On the other hand, Prince Noble and Manu Francis won silver in the men’s skiff sailing event.

The cricket team, in the meantime, secured a spot in the men's final, beating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semis. They will play Pakistan for the gold medal match. The Indian contingent also secured another medal in Sepaktakraw. Anish Bhanwala, meanwhile, finished seventh in the 25m pistol rapid men's individual final.

Next up, the men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the semi-finals and the men's squash team will take on Malaysia in the semis.

UPCOMING:

12:18 p.m.: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event).

1:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals.

1:00 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal.

1.30 p.m. onwards: Judo - Inunganbi Takhellambam in bronze medal bout

3:35 p.m.: Wrestling - Nitesh Siwach vs Yuri Nakazato of Japan in men's Greco-Roman 97kg gold medal bout.

3:45 p.m.: Wrestling - Mansi Ahlawat vs Altjin Togtokh of Mongolia in women's 62kg bronze medal bout.

4:42 p.m.: Sport Climbing - Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races.