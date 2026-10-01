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  4. Asian Games 2026, Day 12 LIVE: India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs, book place in Asiad final
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Asian Games 2026, Day 12 LIVE: India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs, book place in Asiad final

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the men's cricket semi-final. The focus immediately shifts to the India men's hockey semi-final against Pakistan. The men's squash team also set to play their semi-final match against Malaysia. India now have 63 medals at the Asian Games.

Indian team
Indian team Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

The Asian Games 2026 has entered day 12. So far, India has secured three medals today, with the women's squash team and Mani Ratnam Thirumuru in archery claiming a bronze each. On the other hand, Prince Noble and Manu Francis won silver in the men’s skiff sailing event. 

The cricket team, in the meantime, secured a spot in the men's final, beating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semis. They will play Pakistan for the gold medal match. The Indian contingent also secured another medal in Sepaktakraw. Anish Bhanwala, meanwhile, finished seventh in the 25m pistol rapid men's individual final.

Next up, the men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the semi-finals and the men's squash team will take on Malaysia in the semis. 

UPCOMING:

12:18 p.m.: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event).

1:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals.

1:00 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal.

1.30 p.m. onwards: Judo - Inunganbi Takhellambam in bronze medal bout

3:35 p.m.: Wrestling - Nitesh Siwach vs Yuri Nakazato of Japan in men's Greco-Roman 97kg gold medal bout.

3:45 p.m.: Wrestling - Mansi Ahlawat vs Altjin Togtokh of Mongolia in women's 62kg bronze medal bout.

4:42 p.m.: Sport Climbing - Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races.

 

Live updates :Asian Games 2026, Day 12 LIVE

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  • 12:44 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another medal confirmed for India

    India have secured a place in the men’s quadrant semifinals of sepaktakraw and, in the process, guaranteed themselves a medal at the Asian Games. India defeated Myanmar 2-1 in their final group-stage match to finish top of the group. The victory also maintained their unbeaten record across all three matches. With the semifinal berth confirmed, India are assured of at least a bronze medal in the men’s quadrant event.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India win by 124 runs

    India win the semi-final by 124 balls. Sri Lanka are bundled for just 45 runs in the semi-finals. 

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Anish Bhanwala eliminated in men's 25m rapid fire pistol final

    Anish Bhanwala is eliminated after finishing seventh in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final. 

    Standings after 15 shots:

    Lee Gunhyeok - 13

    Su Lianbofan - 12

    Dewa Putu Yadi Suteja - 12

    Yoon Seoyeong - 11

    Ghulam Mustafa Bashir - 11

    Pham Quang Huy - 11

    Anish Bhanwala - 11 (Eliminated after 15 shots)

    Nikita Chiryukin - 7 (Eliminated after 15 shots)

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka lose seventh

    Sri Lanka lose their seventh wicket for 33 runs. Washington Sundar claimed his second as Wanuja Sahan departed for one. 

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Nuwanidu Fernando departs

    Nuwanidu Fernando departed for 15 runs off 11 balls. Washington Sundar picked up his first wicket. With that, Sri Lanka are now 31/6

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for shooting final

    It’s time for the final shooting event of these Asian Games, with Anish Bhanwala set to take his place among the finalists after scraping through qualification. Bhanwala may have only just made the cut, but the final gives him a clean slate, with all shooters starting from zero. He will now look to put his qualification round behind him and produce his best shooting when it matters most.

  • 12:03 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Third for Axar

    Sri Lanka are losing wickets fast. Not even four overs are completed and they have lost five wickets. Ashen Bandara departed for a three-ball duck. Sri Lanka are 18/5 now. 

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka lose another wicket

    Axar Patel got the better of Sahan Arachchige. He departed for nine runs off 8 balls. Sri Lanka are now reduced to 18/4 in Japan. 

  • 11:55 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka in shamble

    Sri Lanka lost three wickets in seven balls. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets in the opening over and in the very first ball of the second over, Aar Patel sent Nuwanidu Fernando packing. Sri Lanka in big trouble in the semi-final. 

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Bronze for Ganesh

    Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru secured his second medal of the Asian Games, defeating Cong 149-144 to win bronze in the compound archery competition. The bronze adds to Ganesh’s medal tally at the Games and brings the compound archery competition to a close for India.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ishan Kishan show saves India

    Indian batters had a very difficult outing tonight against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semi-final. However, the same can't be said about Ishan Kishan, who stole the show in Japan. He finished unbeaten on 80 runs off 46 balls. India post 169 runs in the first innings. 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shivam Dube departs

    Shivam Dube departed for three runs off nine balls. India lose their seventh wicket. They are 151/7 now

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India lose another wicket

    Vice-captain Tilak Varma departed for two runs off four balls. Nuwanidu Fernando picked up the wicket. India are losing wickets fast here. They are 125/6 in the middle. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ganesh to play bronze match

    Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru lost to Kim by 144-148 in archery in the semi-final. He will now play the bronze match later today. 

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Axar Patel departs

    India all-rounder Axar Patel failed to make an impact. He departed after scoring eight runs of 13 balls. India are 112/5 after 13.5 overs. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India lose fourth wicket

    Shreyas Iyer departed for 13 runs off 13 balls. Wanuja Sahan picked up the prized wicket. India are now 87/4 in the semi-final. 

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Indian Tennis contingent exits Asian Games without medal

    India’s tennis campaign at the Asian Games has come to an end without a medal, marking the country’s first medal-less edition in the sport in four decades. Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 4-6 by China’s Wu Yibing in the men’s singles quarterfinals. The scoreline reflected a contest largely controlled by Wu, with Nagal unable to find a way back into the match.

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed for 38 runs off 21 balls. Sahan Arachchige picked up the wicket. India are 59/3 now. 

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sanju Samson departs

    India lose their second wicket. Sanju Samson departed for seven runs off nine balls. Tharindu Ratnayake picked up the wicket. India are 24/2 after three overs. 

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ganesh through to semi-final

    Ganesh advances with a 148-138 victory over Chen and moves into the semifinal of the archery event, where he will face South Korea’s Kim Jongho. He hits 10 consecutive 10s to progress to the semis. 

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Abhishek Sharma departs

    India opener Abhishek Sharma smacks a cracking six on the first ball of the second over and attempts to repeat that on the second ball too, but fails to time it. He departed for seven runs off three balls. Sahan Arachchige got the better of him as India are 12/1 now. 

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India's cricket match starts

    Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open for India in the Asian Games semi-final. Interestingly, Sri Lanka start with a spinner. 

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Bronze in squash

    The Indian women’s team campaign comes to an end as Hong Kong defeat India 2-1 in the semifinals, with India taking home the bronze medal. Anahat Singh’s narrow defeat in a thriller put India on the back foot, before Tanvi Khanna produced a stunning upset to level the tie. However, Joshna Chinappa’s defeat in the deciding match ended India’s run in the semifinals.

    Joshna went down 0-3 (4-11, 7-11, 9-11) to Ho Tze Lok. The 40-year-old fought hard but struggled to match the world No. 39’s pace and movement on court. She did make a late push, saving five match points, but the damage had already been done after the first two games.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's happening in Judo?

    Yamini Mourya suffered a defeat to Mongolia’s Ariunzaya Terbish by yuko. Yamini now moves into the repechage, where she will face Japan’s Mio Shirakane for a place in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Inunganbi Takhellambam has advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s -70kg category after defeating Nepal’s Punam Shrestha by ippon. She will next take on North Korea’s Mun Song Hui in the quarterfinal.

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Silver in sailing!

    India have secured their first-ever sailing medal at these Asian Games, with Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble winning silver in the men’s skiff. After nine races over the past few days, the Indian pair finished with 23 points, including a race win and maintained impressive consistency throughout the competition. China claimed the gold medal, while Hong Kong took bronze.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka playing XI

     Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera (wk), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka win toss

    Sri Lanka have won the toss in the semi-final and opted to field first. For India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his return to the playing XI, as both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have also retained their spots. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 12 of the Asian Games in Japan. We have plenty in store for you today, starting with the live coverage of the men's cricket semi-final against Sri Lanka. The Indian contingent have already won two medals so far. 

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India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026
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