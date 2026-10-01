SC dismisses plea by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 1) dismissed a plea filed by a Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking permission to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts holding around Rs 804 crore. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order that had refused to allow the plea.

What did the court say?

The Supreme Court, however, directed the High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

The top court noted that the Election Commission has frozen the party symbol, while the larger question of who is entitled to the funds in the four bank accounts remains pending adjudication. "We refrain from going into the merits. We are not inclined to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 136. We request the High Court to expedite the hearing," the bench said.

The plea challenged the West Bengal Police's decision to freeze four of the party's bank accounts following a cybercrime complaint filed by MLA Bishwanath Das.

Calcutta High Court had refused to pass interim order

The Calcutta High Court on August 27 had refused to pass an interim order allowing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate the four debit-frozen bank accounts, which held around Rs 804 crore. The court observed that granting such relief would undermine its earlier order permitting the political party to meet its day-to-day expenses.

The matter will come up for hearing again after the Durga Puja vacation, before which the parties will file their affidavits stating their respective positions, the court directed.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya observed that passing a further order permitting operation of the four accounts would render his previous order "faulted".

The TMC had sought permission to operate the four accounts with public sector banks, claiming there were lacunae in the FIRs related to the freezing of the accounts.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction had moved the high court challenging the freezing of the four bank accounts by the police cyber cell on July 7.

Earlier on July 9, the court had appointed a special officer to clear and meet the political party's day-to-day expenses from those three accounts.

(With PTI inputs)

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