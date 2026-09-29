Hefty checks, fake political parties: How scamsters pulled a Rs 700 crore tax fraud in Gujarat

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat CID (Crime)'s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered four FIRs following complaints from the Income Tax Department over an alleged bogus political donation and tax evasion network involving registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs). According to the FIRs and Income Tax complaints, the parties allegedly collected large amounts from taxpayers through banking channels, issued donation receipts that enabled tax deductions, and then routed the money through other entities before returning much of it to the original donors in cash after deducting a commission.

The allegations are under investigation and have not been established by a court. The case involves four separate FIRs, alleging bogus donations of more than Rs 2,284 crore and tax evasion of over Rs 700 crore. The reported cases involve the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD), Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party (SAP), Garib Kalyan Party (GKP) and Satyavadi Rakshak Party (SRP).

What is the alleged political donation racket?

At the centre of the investigation are donations shown as political contributions to registered unrecognised political parties. According to the complaints, taxpayers allegedly transferred money to the bank accounts of these parties through channels such as RTGS or cheques. In return, they allegedly received donation receipts or slips that could be used to claim tax deductions available for eligible political contributions.

Investigators allege that the money did not ultimately remain with the political parties as genuine donations. Instead, it was allegedly transferred to intermediary entities, with transactions sometimes supported by purported purchase bills and other documents. The money was then allegedly withdrawn in cash and returned to the original donors after a commission was deducted.

How did the alleged money trail work?

The alleged process can broadly be understood in four stages. First, money was transferred to the political party. Donors allegedly deposited funds into the bank accounts of the parties through formal banking channels. Second, donation receipts were issued. According to the complaints, the donors were provided receipts showing the payments as political donations, which allegedly allowed them to claim tax deductions. Third, the money was moved through other entities. Investigators allege that funds were transferred to intermediary or shell entities and that fake purchase bills were used to show a business purpose for some of these transactions.

Fourth, cash was allegedly returned to donors. After money was withdrawn, the original donors allegedly received most of it back in cash, with commissions ranging from around 2 per cent to 10 per cent in the cases cited by investigators. Some complaints allege that Angadia or hawala channels were used for the cash movement.

What are the four FIRs about?

The largest case concerns the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD). According to the FIR, the party allegedly received more than Rs 1,143.85 crore from 56,238 donors between financial years 2019-20 and 2024-25. The Income Tax Department estimated an alleged tax loss of around Rs 343 crore.

The second case concerns the Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party (SAP). The complaint alleges that around Rs 519 crore was received as donations, with an estimated tax loss of around Rs 155 crore. The third case involves the Garib Kalyan Party (GKP). According to the complaint, the party received around Rs 206.76 crore between financial years 2022-23 and 2025-26, with an alleged tax loss of around Rs 62.02 crore.

The fourth case concerns the Satyavadi Rakshak Party (SRP) and involves an alleged Rs 415 crore donation racket. The Income Tax Department has estimated the associated loss to the government at around Rs 124 crore. The individual figures add up to about Rs 2,284.61 crore in alleged donations. The tax-loss figures cited in the four cases total about Rs 684 crore, so the exact aggregate should be described carefully rather than rounded up to Rs 700 crore without qualification.

Why are tax deductions important in this case?

The alleged racket depended on donations being presented as genuine political contributions. Sections 80GGB and 80GGC of the Income Tax Act provide tax benefits for eligible contributions to political parties, subject to the conditions prescribed under law. According to the complaints, the alleged fake receipts were used by donors to claim such benefits despite the money allegedly being returned to them.

The investigation therefore concerns not just the alleged movement of money, but also the alleged use of false donation records and documents to obtain tax benefits.

What did investigators find in the BNJD case?

In the BNJD case, the Income Tax complaint alleges that money deposited into the party's accounts was subsequently transferred to entities including JE Trading, Kajal Enterprises and Parmar Associates. According to the complaint, purported purchase bills were allegedly created against these transfers, after which money was withdrawn and returned to donors after commissions were deducted.

The FIR names BNJD president Surendrakumar Vitthalbhai Gajera, general secretary Vipul Solanki, treasurer Ronaksinh Chavda and CA auditor Adil Sayed among the accused. The complaint also alleges that Gajera supervised the network and commission arrangements, while donor details and donation slips were handled by other members. These are allegations contained in the FIR.

What happens next?

Gujarat CID Crime's EOW is continuing its investigation into the four cases. The agency has said it plans to seek the assistance of a chartered accountant to trace the financial trail and examine documents, payment records and other evidence.

Investigators are also looking into the alleged roles of party office-bearers, intermediaries, accountants and other entities involved in the transactions. The cases remain under investigation, and the allegations will have to be established through the legal process.

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