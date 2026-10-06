Seven killed as SUV crashes into parked trailer truck in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar:

At least seven people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said that the victims were travelling from Bhavnagar to Alang, where they worked at a shipyard.

How did the accident happen?

According to police, the accident occurred around 10 am on the service road along the Bhavnagar-Somnath National Highway near Trapaj village in Talaja taluka of the district, when a speeding SUV crashed into a stationary trailer.

"The trailer was parked on the service road of the highway near Trapaj village, within the jurisdiction of the Alang police station. A Bolero approaching from behind crashed into the rear of the trailer. Six people died at the scene, and one person succumbed during treatment," Pandey said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the trailer was pushed forward, while bodies were found scattered along the highway. The SUV was completely wrecked in the accident, eyewitnesses said.

The SUV's doors had to be forced open using iron bars to rescue the victims.

After being alerted, police and ambulance personnel reached the spot. The bodies were taken to a government hospital in Bhavnagar for postmortem.

Police said an investigation into the incident was underway.

Five killed, over 20 injured in Maharashtra's Amravati

Earlier on October 2, a truck collided with a pickup van carrying devotees who were travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district to Wardha with an idol of Goddess Durga. The accident took place near Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway close to Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati district. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 21 others sustained injuries. Four to five of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

According to the information, the accident occurred on Friday morning near Channel No. 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway. The pickup van was carrying devotees travelling from Shegaon with a Durga idol towards Wardha when it was hit by a truck. The collision was so severe that five people died on the spot. Two more injured victims later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to seven.

(With PTI inputs)

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