Fire tender called to clean Gujarat BJP MLA's bungalow, triggers debate over alleged misuse

Gujarat BJP MLA Bachubhai Khabad has found himself in hot water after videos showed a fire department vehicle from the Devgadh Baria Municipality cleaning the politician's bungalow. The videos showed water being sprayed at Khabad’s residence in Dhanpur taluka. The incident has triggered debate over alleged misuse after videos went viral on social media platforms.

According to a municipality employee, the fire tender was sent to the politician's residence on the instructions of Municipality President Dharmesh Kalal. It was reported that the vehicle went to the residence on Sunday for cleaning work. Khabad is a former Minister of State for Panchayat and Agriculture.

Rs 2,700 charged

According to ANI, officials collected a fee of Rs 2,700 from MLA Bachubhai Khabad after videos went viral on social media platforms.

According to officials, they recalled the fire tender immediately after learning its purpose. Officials said the vehicle was dispatched after a call from the politician, and they were initially unaware that it would be used to clean the bungalow.

Dharmesh Kalal said the fire department usually responds to calls without questioning the purpose, and in this case the call came from an elected representative. He also said that the billing process was delayed as the incident took place on Sunday.

His son was arrested in MGNREGA scam

Earlier, Bachubhai Khabad's son, Balvant Khabad, was arrested in May last year for his alleged involvement in a Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam where some contracted agencies received payments from the government without finishing work or supplying goods.

Police had also arrested the then Taluka Development Officer (TDO) Darshan Patel in Dahod district.

The alleged scam involved owners of 35 agencies, in connivance with government officials, siphoning off Rs 71 crore between 2021 and 2024 by producing bogus work completion certificates and other evidence to receive payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

According to police, Balvant Khabad owned one of these agencies and is accused of committing fraud in MGNREGA works in areas under Devgadh Baria and Dhanpur talukas of tribal-dominated Dahod district.

Police said payments were also made to agencies ineligible to supply material or those who had not participated in the tendering process.

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