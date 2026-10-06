Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi released shortly after being detained during protest at Akashvani Bhawan

New Delhi:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were released shortly after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday. Other Congress MPs, including KC Venugopal and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, were also released after being detained by Delhi Police. The incident happened when the INDIA bloc leaders were staging a protest at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.

Here's what Delhi Police said

Around 250 people, including 50 MPs were detained and are being taken to New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp, Delhi Police said in a statement. Delhi Police said it received information through social media that the INDIA Alliance bloc would take out a march from Parliament House towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) office at around 10:30 am on October 6, 2026. The police said no application seeking permission for the proposed march had been submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district. Consequently, no permission was granted for the march.

Rahul Gandhi was half out of the bus when he said something to Priyanka Gandhi, who was standing below. He was leaning over and talking to his sister when he was detained.

It should be Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday occupied the centre stage of the opposition's street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street as he tried to march towards the Election Commission's office nearby with hundreds of supporters and other opposition MPs.

Buoyed by cheers of onlookers, he at one point climbed atop multi-layer steel barricades, stood on them and waved the tricolour, before slipping through the police cordons to sneak into the premises of All India Radio (AIR). After the sunset, he remained holed up inside the AIR compound for over eight hours in a defiant standoff with the police, who largely remained passively resolute in preventing the protesters from reaching the Election Commission office.

We want to meet CEC: Rahul Gandhi

"All I want to do is meet the Chief Election Commissioner and tell him that he has done 'vote chori'. I can continue to sit here. I am comfortable here," he said.

It is significant to note that the protest march was the latest in a series of agitation by politicians and civil activists to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation since a September 25 Indian Express report that suggested irregularities in the SIR process and differences among the election commissioners.

EC says it did not receive any request for meeting

However, the EC sources said that it has not received any request from any political party for any meeting. The opposition members claims that CEC Kumar is working at the behest of the government to ensure that the election process favours the ruling party.

In the meantime, the ruling BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of being 'kaamchor', alleging he should work on the ground rather than just accuse others of being "vote chor".

Notably, the protest day-long drama started with the march being stopped soon after it started from Parliament House around 10 am, following which the opposition MPs sat on the street in front of Akashvani Bhawan just about 200 metres from the Election Commission office. Most of them, including Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, were detained and taken away in buses and released later.

KC Venugopal says they will not move until their demands are met

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who is among the party leaders staging a sit-in protest, had said that they will not move until their demands are met. “Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors,” Venugopal posted on X. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Centre, while asking the Election Commissioners to meet the opposition leaders and answer their questions regarding the SIR of electoral rolls across the nation.

BJD joins INDIA bloc march, Mamata thanks Naveen

In a significant development, the BJD MPs on Tuesday joined the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march towards the Election Commission that was stopped at Parliament street with the Congress asserting that the solidarity of the Opposition to defeat the nefarious designs of the Centre will most definitely be sustained whether it comes to "vote chori" or delimitation. Meanwhile, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanked former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for extending solidarity. While taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress also stated the countdown to the exit of the "Bharatiya Jhoot Party" has already started.

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BJD joins INDIA bloc march, Mamata Banerjee thanks Naveen Patnaik for extending solidarity