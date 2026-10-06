Shreyas Iyer smacks 42-ball century, India thrash West Indies by eight wickets to win first T20I

Lucknow:

India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the first T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Captain Shreyas Iyer played a phenomenal knock, smacking his maiden T20I century as India dominated the proceedings with the bat. The captain completed his ton in 42 balls and remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 43 balls, as the hosts won the match with 32 balls remaining. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan played the perfect role of a second fiddle in their partnership of 137 runs.

Batting first, West Indies posted 171 runs on the board in the first innings. They had a decent start, but in the final over of the powerplay, the visitors lost two wickets and, in total, three wickets, which shook their momentum. However, captain Shai Hope managed to deliver under pressure, scoring a half-century. After he departed, Sherfane Rutherford took over the business, adding 56 runs off 34 balls. Courtesy of their show, the Caribbeans managed to post a respectable total on the board.

For India, Naman Dhir impressed on his debut. The Punjab cricketer claimed three wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ended up with two apiece. For West Indies, not a lot worked in the middle. Barring the two half-centuries, nothing worked for them tonight as seven of the players scored in single digits.

Shreyas show in second innings

India opener Abhishek Sharma launched a scathing attack in the powerplay, but failed to carry on with the momentum as he departed for 21 runs off 10 balls. Soon after, Sanju Samson too walked back to the pavilion, scoring 11 runs off nine balls. Since the completion of the Afghanistan series, the keeper-batter has failed to live up to expectations and following which, questions must be asked, especially with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings and having proved his potential in the Asian Games semi-final against Sri Lanka.

After the opening duo flopped, Iyer took over the responsibility and changed the complexion of the game. He was dropped after his half-century and the cricketer went on to punish that with a perfect century. During his stay, the Mumbai batter hit ten boundaries and six sixes, which only proves his dominance.

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