'Gujarati spirit flowing in veins': flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar to be honoured with Gujarat's state award

The Gujarat government will honour flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' to honour his bravery and the extraordinary act to thwart the Omani co-pilot's attempt to crash the flight despite being stabbed, announced Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday.

In a post in Gujarati on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter), Patel hailed Machchhar and said his courage are being saluted by the entire world. He said the entire Gujarat is praying for his swift recovery, adding that India's empathy and prayers are with him.

"Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," the chief minister said.

"This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride," he further said.

Machchhar hails from Gujarat, but his family later shifted to Mumbai. They now stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the pilot has been shifted.

Special prayers at Somnath Temple

In another post, Patel said special prayers are being held at the Somnath Temple for Machchhar, who remains stable after being severely injured on Wednesday. He said the entire Gujarat is praying for his speedy and complete recovery.

"The special Mahapuja and the 'Ayushya Mantra Jaap Anushthan' being conducted at the first Jyotirlinga, Shri Somnath Mahadev, for the speedy recovery of India's brave son, Captain Smit Machhar, are joined by the collective prayers of the people of Gujarat and the entire nation," he said.

PM Modi hails Machchhar

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Machchhar for his bravery and said his act has filled the entire country with pride. He also spoke with his wife and parents and assured them that the government will provide them with all the required assistance.

"And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," PM Modi said at an event in New Delhi. "I request all citizens to pray for Smit's longlife, excellent health. And we also praise him for adding to India's pride."

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