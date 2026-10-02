Gujarat becomes second state to adopt UCC as bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's nod

The Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, has received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, paving the way for its implementation in the state, according to a notification published in the Gujarat Government Gazette.

The Act will come into force on a date to be notified separately by the state government through the Gazette.

The legislation was passed by the BJP-led Gujarat government in the state Assembly on March 24 following a debate lasting more than seven hours. It was published in an extraordinary Gazette dated October 1, which stated that the President gave her assent to the Bill on September 17.

The Gujarat UCC seeks to provide a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships and related matters. It will apply across the state and will also cover Gujarat residents living outside the state.

However, the legislation excludes members of Scheduled Tribes covered under Article 342 of the Constitution, as well as persons or groups whose customary rights are protected under Part XXI of the Constitution.

Key aspects in Gujarat UCC

The law establishes common provisions for marriage, divorce and succession, while also bringing live-in relationships under a regulatory framework.

It prohibits bigamy and makes monogamy a condition for marriage, stating that neither party can have a spouse living at the time of marriage.

The minimum marriageable age remains 21 for men and 18 for women. The Act allows marriages to be solemnised according to customary practices, religious beliefs, ceremonies, rites and rituals. It specifically mentions practices such as Saptapadi, Nikah, Anand Karaj and Mangal Fera.

Marriage registration will be mandatory. Couples will have to submit a memorandum for registration within 60 days of marriages solemnised after the Code comes into force. Wilful failure to submit the mandatory registration memorandum can attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

Common rules for divorce

The Code lays down common grounds for divorce, including adultery, cruelty, desertion for at least two years, conversion and the disappearance of a spouse for seven years.

It also provides for divorce by mutual consent where the couple has lived separately for at least one year.

The legislation states that no marriage can be dissolved except in accordance with its provisions, notwithstanding any personal law, custom or tradition to the contrary. Children born from marriages declared null and void will be treated as legitimate under the Code.

Succession and inheritance

The UCC also contains provisions governing succession. Where a person dies without leaving a will, their estate will pass first to specified Class-I heirs, followed by Class-II heirs and other relatives in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Live-in relationships brought under regulation

One of the more significant provisions of the Gujarat UCC concerns live-in relationships. The law makes submission of a statement of a live-in relationship mandatory for couples living in Gujarat.

Gujarat residents living outside the state can submit such a statement to the Registrar in the area where they ordinarily reside.

Children born from a live-in relationship will be recognised as legitimate under the law.

In certain circumstances, information submitted for registration can be forwarded to the local police station. If either partner is below 21 years of age, the parents or guardians will be informed.

When the Bill was passed in March, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described its key provisions as mandatory marriage registration, registration of live-in relationships, uniform rules for divorce, equal inheritance rights for daughters and sons, and penalties for non-compliance.

Patel had said that failure to register a marriage within 60 days could attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

He also said that divorce registration following a court-granted divorce would be mandatory and that "out-of-court divorces will be invalid".

On live-in relationships, Patel had said registration would be mandatory but maintained that the provision was "not meant to snatch anyone's freedom, but for the legal protection of our daughters".

Bill faced opposition in Assembly

The Gujarat UCC Bill was passed on March 24 through a majority voice vote, with the Congress and AAP opposing the legislation and demanding that it be referred to a select committee.

The Bill had been introduced in the Assembly a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementing a Uniform Civil Code to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

With the President's assent now granted, the state government will have to issue a separate notification specifying the date from which the Gujarat UCC will come into force.

With inputs from PTI

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