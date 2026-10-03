Asian Games 2026 cricket LIVE: India continue dominant streak, Pakistan keep losing wickets

Team India took on Pakistan in the final of the cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, the two sides met at the Korogi Park in Japan, and the game saw India coming in to bat first. Wreaking havoc on Pakistan's bowling attack, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma performed exceptionally well for India as the Men in Blue posted a total of 211 runs in the first innings of the game, posting a mammoth target of 212 for Pakistan to chase down. The Men in Green will need to be at their best if they are looking to win the gold medal here but it is unlikely that even their best would be enough to chase down the target that India has set for them.

Both powerhouses entered the summit clash following commanding performances in the semifinals. Defending champions India showcased ruthless dominance as they crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs. Ishan Kishan played a pivotal role, scoring 80 runs, while a lethal opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and then the spinners got the job done as Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 45 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured their place in the final with a composed six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Now, the match presents a classic tactical showdown. India’s explosive batting lineup, featuring the destructive power of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson, face off against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack led by Abbas Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem. In the high-pressure environment of a continental final, early breakthroughs during the powerplay will likely dictate the momentum.

Beyond tactical execution, this clash centres on narrative and history. India aims to defend the Gold medal won at the Hangzhou Games, while Pakistan seeks a historic victory to claim their first Men's Cricket Gold at the Asian Games.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam