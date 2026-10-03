Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Asian Games 2026 cricket LIVE: India continue dominant streak, Pakistan keep losing wickets
 Live now

Asian Games 2026 cricket LIVE: India continue dominant streak, Pakistan keep losing wickets

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

The Indian team put forth a brilliant showing in the first innings of their gold medal clash at the Asian Games 2026 against Pakistan. After posting 211 runs in the first innings, India has fotten off to a good start with the ball as well.

India cricket
India cricket Image Source : PTI

Team India took on Pakistan in the final of the cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, the two sides met at the Korogi Park in Japan, and the game saw India coming in to bat first. Wreaking havoc on Pakistan's bowling attack, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma performed exceptionally well for India as the Men in Blue posted a total of 211 runs in the first innings of the game, posting a mammoth target of 212 for Pakistan to chase down. The Men in Green will need to be at their best if they are looking to win the gold medal here but it is unlikely that even their best would be enough to chase down the target that India has set for them.

Both powerhouses entered the summit clash following commanding performances in the semifinals. Defending champions India showcased ruthless dominance as they crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs. Ishan Kishan played a pivotal role, scoring 80 runs, while a lethal opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and then the spinners got the job done as Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 45 runs.  Meanwhile, Pakistan secured their place in the final with a composed six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Now, the match presents a classic tactical showdown. India’s explosive batting lineup, featuring the destructive power of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson, face off against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack led by Abbas Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem. In the high-pressure environment of a continental final, early breakthroughs during the powerplay will likely dictate the momentum.

Beyond tactical execution, this clash centres on narrative and history. India aims to defend the Gold medal won at the Hangzhou Games, while Pakistan seeks a historic victory to claim their first Men's Cricket Gold at the Asian Games. 

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK Asian Games final LIVE score: India vs Pakistan Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:31 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    All hopes depend on Pakistan's middle order

    Pakistan has been reduced to 50/3 here, Saim Ayub and Nawaz are on strike. Pakistan are in deep trouble here, a win looks unlikely right from the early stages of the run chase. 

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What a catch!

    Washginton Sundar has juggled the ball on the boundary line, and taken a brilliant catch! Pakistan lose their third wicket on a score of 39 runs!

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another one!

    36/2 for Pakistan now! Usman Khan hands an easy catch to Shivam Dube, Pakistan lose their second wicket here,

  • 12:15 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    1 down!

    Finally, a wicket comes for the Indian team. Pakistan lose their first wicket on a score of 33 runs after 3.4 overs, Sahibzada Farhan looked to play a big show but ended up hitting the ball right in the hands of the fielder.

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pakistan getting lucky

    Pakistan's openers have been quite lucky so far; the balls are landing in no man's land, and the side is getting some much-needed boundaries. Pakistan now 33/0 after 3.3 overs.

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India still searching for the first wicket

    After 2 overs, Pakistan's score reads 21/0, Bumrah and Axar Patel have done a good job in keeping Pakistan quiet but they would hope for at least two wickets in the batting powerplay.

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Axar Patel in the attack

    The second over sees Axar Patel come into the attack. After 1.1 overs, Pakistan's score reads 13/0, India looking to utilise the spin in the pitch. 

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Bumrah on fire!

    Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional for the first three deliveries here, despite a first ball no ball, Bumrah has recovered and is targeting the body of the batters. 

  • 11:53 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Jasprit Bumrah out in the middle!

    The Indian team is out here, gearing up for the second innings! Jasprit Bumrah is bowling the first over of the second innings here.

  • 11:52 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    A new record for India!

    The score of 211 is the highest first-innings total for India when taking on Pakistan in T20I cricket. 

    Highest first innings totals in India-Pakistan T20Is

    211/6 - India, Nisshin, 2026
    192/5 - India, Ahmedabad, 2012 (won)
    181/7 - India, Dubai, 2022 (lost)
    175/7 - India, Colombo RPS, 2026 (won)
    171/5 - Pakistan, Dubai, 2025 (lost)
    159/8 - Pakistan, Melbourne, 2022 (lost)

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India post 211/6

    India have posted 211/6 in the first innings. Pakistan dropped a sitter even in the last ball. India will be very happy with the score as gold medal now seems evident. 

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Half-century for Tilak

    Tilak Varma completed his half-century in just 21 balls. He ran a risky double to get to the milestone. Poor from Usman Khan there as he failed to run him out. 

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's raining sixes again

    Tilak Varma with back-to-back sixes now. Pakistan serving short balls to Tilak, who is just hitting it out of the park. India are already over 200 now. 

  • 11:36 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shivam Dube departs

    Shivam Dube's incredible cameo came to an end. He departed for 27 runs off 15 balls. Ahmed Daniyal gave the breakthrough to Pakistan. India are now reduced to 195/6. Axar Patel joined Tilak in the middle.

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    23 runs off the over

    What a stunning over for India. Saim Ayub was taken to the cleaner. India are now 195/5 after 19 overs. How many more can they add in the final over? 200 surely on the cards. 

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    DUBE GOES BERSERK!!

    Dube smacks back-to-back sixes now. Followed that with a boundary. Saim Ayub is under tremendous pressure now. 

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India are on song

    18 runs off Sufiyan Moqim's over. Tilak Varma ended the over with back-to-back sixes. India are now 172/5 after 18 overs. It is more than enough than probably required. 

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Finally the big over has arrived

    12 runs off the over. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube hit a boundary each. It was important for India to get a big over. They are now 154/5 after 17 overs. 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Five runs off the over

    India are not taking any risk at the moment as they don't have enough batters left. They are 142/5 after 16 overs. The team will certainly look for a big over now. 

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another tidy over for Pakistan

    Abrar Ahmed conceded four runs off his third over. India are now dealing in singles. They are 137/5 after 15 overs. How many more can they add in last five? Realistically, 160 is a good score on this surface. 

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shreyas Iyer gone now

    India were off to a flying start but things are not looking good now. Captain Shreyas Iyer now gone for 21 runs off 24 balls. Abrar Ahmed picked up the wicket. Shivam Dube now joined Tilak in the middle. Shivam vs spinners, let the show begin now. 

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Five runs and a wicket

    Five runs and a wicket in Arafat Minhas' over. Tilak Varma has joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle after Ishan Kishan made his way back to the pavilion. India are 133/4

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ishan Kishan departs

    Ishan Kishan departed for 20 runs off 18 balls. Arafat Minhas got the better of the keeper-batter. A disappointing knock from him came to an end as India are 128/4 after 13.1 overs. 

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dealing in singles

    India's run-rate has dropped as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are struggling against Pakistan spinners. Especially given that the conditions are not at all easy for the batters. India are now 124/3 after 12 overs.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Most sixes in an innings in an India-Pakistan T20I

    7 - Yuvraj Singh, Ahmedabad, 2012
    7 - Abhishek Sharma, Nisshin, 2026
    5 - Abhishek Sharma, Dubai, 2025

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Six runs off the over

    India are 120/3 after 11 overs. India are taking things slow at the moment. Despite so, they are in a phenomenal place at the moment. 

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    4,1,0,4,1,1

    11 runs off Sufiyan Moqim's over. Extremely comfortable for India in the middle now. After 10 overs, India are 114/3. It will be incredible if India get to 200. Especially on a challenging surface. 

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India batters with most sixes in a calendar year in T20s (balls/six)

    108 - Abhishek Sharma in 2025 (7.3519)
    104 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026 (6.4327)
    90 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 (5.1)
    87 - Abhishek Sharma in 2024 (6.5402)
    85 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022 (10.0471)

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    100 up for India

    Shreyas Iyer ended the over with a boundary. Nine runs off Abrar's second over. India are dominanting the proceedings at the moment. They are 103/3 after nine overs. 

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Abhishek Sharma departs

    Right after hitting a cracking six, Abhishek Sharma departed for 61 runs off 28 balls. He danced down the track and tried to clear the ropes again but failed to hit the ball. Keeper Usman Khan grabbed the ball and stumped him. India are 93/3 after 7.5 overs. 

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the seventh over

    Abrar bowled a good first over. He conceded just four runs after the powerplay. India are 85/2 after seven overs. Can Abhishek Sharma keep up with the damage after the powerplay? That's the question now. Espeically on a tricky surface.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Abhishek Sharma hits half-century

    Abhishek Sharma has completed his half-century in just 20 balls. He reached the milestone with a six off Ahmed Daniyal. India are 82/2 after powerplay. What a phenomenal start for the Men in Blue. 

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan miss run out chance

    Pakistan have now missed an easy run-out opportunity. Abhishek Sharma survives. Usman Khan failed to grab the ball to hit the stumps. Nothing is working for Pakistan in the field. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan drop back-to-back catches

    Pakistan have dropped back-to-back catches in the fifth over. Saim Ayub failed to grab it on both occasions. India are 63/2 after five overs. Abhishek is nearing his half-century in the final. 

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sanju Samson goes early

    Sanju Samson departed for two runs off four balls. Ahmed Daniyal got the better of him in the final. India are 51/2 after 3.5 overs. 

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Abhishek Sharma show in full motion

    After losing the wicket of Sooryavanshi, India were expected to take things slow. That wasn't Abhishek's plan, though. He hit a six and consecutive fours in the over. India are now 43/1 after three overs. 

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vaibhav Sooryavashi departs

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed for 15 runs off nine balls. He attempted to play a reverse scoop, but failed to time it. Abhishek was disappointed with the choice of the shot. Saim Ayub gave Pakistan the first breakthrough as India are 28/1

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    3 sixes, 24 runs off the over

    India take on Saad Masood. 24 runs off the second over, as Sooryavanshi smacks two maximums, while Abhishek hit one six and a boundary. India are 28/0 after two overs. 

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Back-to-back sixes

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits the first six of the day. He goes down the ground against debutant Saad Masood. In the very next ball, he pulled one to hit another one. The carnage from Sooryavanshi has begun. 

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quiet first over

    Indian openers didn't go berserk in the first over, as they often do in the powerplay. The conditions are not very good for the batters and hence, a much cautious start. India are 4/0 after the first over. 

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins

    The Asian Games gold medal match begins in Japan. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open the innings for India, while Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan has handed the new ball to Saim Ayub.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems

    Both teams gather for the national anthems ahead of the match. Jana Gana Mana was played first, followed by Pakistan's national anthem. 

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sanjay Manjrekar comments on Sooryavanshi

    “He shouldn’t change his approach. Who’s going to ask him to change his approach? And I think he’s got a pretty decent ball sense. He’s not your flat-pitch slogger. I think temperamentally, he’s pretty okay for the big stage,” he said

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vaibhav warming up

    Even with less than 10 mins remaining for the match to start, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen taking throw-downs close to the boundary. That's the level of dedication he puts on. 

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why India batting first is good decision?

    India opted to bat first as the conditions are expected to deteriorate as the game progresses. The bronze medal match was played on the same surface and hence, the surface will be tired. India wants to capitalise that in the second innings with quality spinners in team. 

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ishan Kishan opens up ahead of the final

    "Representing India isn't just about being associated with the BCCI, it's always about something much bigger. There are so many expectations, so many plans in motion, and millions of people cheering for you. You feel that intense pride inside, even if you don't always show it externally. It really is a unique feeling. Even though we have a world-class squad with fantastic batters and bowlers, there is still that extra weight of pressure whenever you perform for the country," Kishan said. 

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first senior match vs Pakistan

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. The clash against Pakistan for the gold medal will mark his first senior encounter against the arch-rivals. He helped India with a sensational start in the match against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. 

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI:

    Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh for bronze

    Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs to win the bronze medal in the Asian Games. It was a difficult start for the Lankan Lions before Tharindu Ratnayake scored a half-century. They dominated with the ball in hand, restricting Bangladesh to 102 runs to win the bronze. 

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss time

    India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. 

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tilak Varma wants to bowl

    India vice-captain Tilak Varma has expressed interest in bowling in the final against Pakistan. The Hyderabad-based player confirmed that he is training hard and if there are left-handed batters in the middle, he will certainly take up the bowl in the gold medal match. 

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Road to the final

    India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semi-final. The batters were struggling to make an impact, but Ishan Kishan rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 80. Then, the bowlers took over and bundled Sri Lanka for just 45 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the other semi-final. 

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Farhan vs Bumrah again!

    We have Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah on the cards today. Their rivalry started in the Asia Cup 2025, when Farhan managed to hit a six off Bumrah. Now, even though India went on to win the match rather comfortably, Farhan went on to make a documentary about hitting sixes against Bumrah. The players meet again today. 

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 gold medal cricket match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Japan. India, the defending champions, will hope to add one more gold medal, while Pakistan are playing their first-ever final in Asian Games. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
India Vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\