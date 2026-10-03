Neeraj Chauhan wins India's first medal in 16 years in men's recurve at Asian Games

Indian recurve archer Neeraj Chauhan on Saturday won the Bronze Medal in the Men's Individual Recurve event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Neeraj Chauhan defeated Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's recurve individual event at Asian Games. It is interesting to note that Neeraj Chauhan became just the second Indian, after Tarundeep Rai in 2010, to win a medal in individual recurve archery at the Asian Games.

Neeraj beats Dhiraj 6-4 in bronze medal match

He beat compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 in the bronze medal match to seal India’s ninth archery medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Dhiraj Bommadevara shot a 7 with his first arrow in Set 1, allowing his opponent to capitalise. However, Neeraj shot two 10s and a nine to take an early lead. The 25-year-old from Vijayawada edged the next two sets, 28-27 and 29-28, to take a 4-2 lead against his junior partner. However, Neeraj made a strong come back with a perfect Set 4, levelling the match with a 30-28 win.

It is significant to note that Neeraj Chauhan's consistency proved to be the difference as he stunned top seed compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 to clinch the men's individual recurve bronze at the Asian Games. In a tense all-Indian duel, Neeraj recovered from a 2-4 deficit to outlast his more fancied opponent, sealing the win with a strong finish in the deciding set.

Neeraj second Indian male after Tarundeep Rai to win individual recurve medal

The significant victory made Neeraj only the second Indian male after Tarundeep Rai to win an individual recurve medal at the continental event. Rai had won the silver at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.

With this, India ended its archery campaign at the top of the standings with nine medals including five golds, two silver and as many bronze. The two archers had stood together on the podium on Friday after combining to win silver in the men's team event. But their paths crossed after both fell short in the semifinals, leaving them to fight for bronze.

Neeraj made the sharper start, taking the opening set after Dhiraj began with a 7. The top seed responded emphatically, stringing together three 10s to win the next two sets and move 4-2 ahead. But Neeraj refused to let the contest slip away. He produced three perfect 10s as Dhiraj faltered with two 9s, drawing level at 4-4 and setting up a tense finish.

Dhiraj opened the decider with an 8 before recovering with two 10s. Neeraj, however, held his nerve, shooting 10, 9, 10 to edge out his senior. Earlier, Dhiraj had gone down 3-7 to Paris Olympics bronze medallist South Korean Lee Woo Seok in the first semifinal, while Neeraj was outplayed 1-7 by Japan's Junya Nakanishi.

Dhiraj had defeated Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov 6-2 (29-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28) in the quarterfinals, while Neeraj advanced to the semifinals with a 7-1 (26-20, 27-24, 26-26, 28-27) win over Bhutan's Lam Dorji.

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