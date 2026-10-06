Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named new Indian Air Force chief, has flown Tejas, Mirage-2000, Jaguar

New Delhi:

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force, bringing with him nearly four decades of service experience and extensive expertise in flying a wide range of fighter, transport and trainer aircraft. His appointment comes a day before the 94th Indian Air Force Anniversary, which will be officially celebrated on October 8, 2026. Air Marshal Dixit will be succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Air Marshal Dixit has flown several prominent aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Mirage-2000, various MiG variants, Jaguar, Hawk, HPT-32, AN-32, Avro, Kiran and IL-78. He has also accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience during his distinguished career.

"I am directed to convey the approval of the President for appointment of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the substantive rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of 31st October, 2026, with a tenure upto 31st December, 2028," an official notification read.

Extensive experience across fighter and transport aircraft

Air Marshal Dixit is an Experimental Test Pilot as well as a Qualified Flying Instructor. His experience across multiple aircraft platforms has given him extensive operational and technical exposure within the Indian Air Force.

He was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. Over the course of his career, he has been associated with several important military operations and exercises. His operational experience includes Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, Cope India and Operation Sindoor.

Strong association with Tejas and indigenous aviation

Air Marshal Dixit is also known for his efforts to promote the indigenous LCA Tejas and other Indian aviation programmes within the Indian Air Force. His experience with India's indigenous aviation ecosystem assumes significance as the country continues to push the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector. As the new IAF chief, he is expected to further strengthen the focus on indigenous capabilities and Indian aviation projects.

Trained at NDA and National Defence College

Air Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Defence Services Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College. It is to be mentioned here that Air Marshal Dixit took part in 'Operation Safed Sagar' and 'Operation Rakshak' during his career in the Air Force.

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