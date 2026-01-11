'Forces that opposed Somnath temple reconstruction still active': PM Modi at Swabhiman Parv The event is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the Somnath temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

Gir Somnath (Gujarat) :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that forces that opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple in Gujarat after Independence are still active, warning that India must remain vigilant, united, and strong to counter them. Addressing the Somnath Swabhiman Parv to mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in 1026, PM Modi said the temple's history is not one of destruction or defeat, but of victory and renewal.

"The history of Somnath is not that of destruction and defeat but of victory and renewal. This is the cycle of time that fundamentalist invaders are now reduced to pages of history, but the Somnath temple still stands tall," he said.

We need to remain alert, united, and powerful: PM Modi

Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory. "The true history of hatred, atrocity, and terror was concealed from us, and we were taught that the attack was an attempt to loot the temple," he said.

After independence, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the oath of rebuilding the Somnath temple, his path was obstructed, he said. "Those involved in appeasement knelt before such people with an extremist mindset; those forces are still present between us who tried to obstruct the rebuilding of the Somnath temple. We need to remain alert, united, and powerful to defeat such forces," PM Modi said.

"Somnath's tale is the story of India; foreign invaders tried to destroy India many times, like this temple. The invaders thought that they had won by destroying the temple, but after 1,000 years, the flag of Somnath is still flying high," Modi said.

This struggle of 1,000 years has no parallel in world history, he noted.

PM Modi leads Shaurya Yatra

Earlier today, PM Modi led 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. The 'Shaurya Yatra', being organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, featured a procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

A large number of people and devotees gathered on both sides of the yatra route from Shankh Circle to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle to greet the prime minister.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, waved at the crowd during the one-km-long yatra. A group of young priests, or 'rushi kumars', walked along Modi's vehicle playing 'damru', an instrument of Lord Shiva. At one point, Modi himself borrowed two damrus from a priest and played them while standing on his vehicle.

The yatra culminated at 'Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle', from where the path to the famous temple begins. At the circle, Modi offered floral tributes at the statue of Hamirji Gohil, who had sacrificed his life defending the Somnath temple against the incursion of the Delhi Sultanate's army in 1299 AD. He also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose statue has been installed near the entrance of the temple premises.

PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath temple

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Somnath temple. He sat for a puja at the temple amid Vedic chants by the chief priest.

The event is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the Somnath temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations. The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in the year 1026.

Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands tall today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory, the PIB said in a statement.

Also Read: PM Modi LIVE: Somnath Swabhiman Parv showcase of India's existence and pride, says PM

Also Read: Gujarat CM Relief Fund helps 2,106 cancer patients with Rs 31.55 crore aid in last four years