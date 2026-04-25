Swati Maliwal's 'assault' fiasco to sidelining of Raghav Chadha: Defining incidents of the AAP exodus

New Delhi:

Raghav Chadha turned the tables on the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday as he led an exodus of 7 Rajya Sabha members (including him) from his former party to join the BJP, exposing deep internal fractures and marking a decisive rupture in tensions that had been building for months. What looked like a sudden, shocking political setback was, in fact, the culmination of a prolonged power struggle, personal differences, and growing distrust among Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders.

The roots of this crisis can be traced back to 2024, when Swati Maliwal, another Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that she was physically assaulted by a close aide of then Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on May 13. That episode set off a chain reaction which steadily widened cracks within AAP, eventually leading to an open split that now threatens to impact AAP’s political prospects in key states.

How it all started: From Swati Maliwal to Raghav Chadha

The fallout from Maliwal’s allegations marked the first clear sign of a deepening divide within the party. The issue not only raised serious questions internally but also created visible discomfort among senior leaders, setting the stage for further discord.

The divide deepened earlier this month when the party removed Raghav Chadha from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Even before the formal exits, there were strong indications that several MPs were unlikely to continue with the party.

While leaders such as Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Sandeep Pathak rarely expressed dissent publicly, their decision to quit came as a surprise to many within the party.

Chadha announces exit, ED action adds to developments

Raghav Chadha confirmed the departure of the 7 MPs during a press conference on Friday.

Ashok Mittal’s resignation came shortly after Enforcement Directorate raids at his residence and business premises, including the Lovel Professional University in Punjab, in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the mass exit was part of the BJP’s "Operation Lotus". He claimed that the MPs resigned under pressure, fearing action from central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Raghav Chadha's time in AAP

Once seen as a close confidant of Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha rose rapidly within the party and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022. Following AAP’s victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, his influence grew significantly, making him one of the most powerful leaders in the state after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

However, his standing declined sharply after Kejriwal’s arrest in 2024 in connection with the excise policy case. Chadha was questioned within the party over his absence during key moments, including Kejriwal’s arrest, and his silence on political issues.

He was gradually removed from key roles, including co-incharge of Punjab affairs and election strategist, as the leadership accused him of distancing himself during a critical phase when several top leaders, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, faced legal troubles.

AAP demotes Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

The immediate trigger for the crisis came when Chadha was removed from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. At the time, he warned that he would respond at an appropriate moment, likening himself to a river that could turn into a flood.

His warning appeared to materialise with the coordinated exit of the MPs, dealing a significant blow to the party ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, Gujarat and Goa.

Maliwal cites corruption and harassment concerns

In a detailed statement, Swati Maliwal said her decision to leave the party was driven by concerns over unchecked corruption, alleged harassment and assault of women, and what she described as the promotion of "thuggish" elements under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Except for Maliwal, who represents Delhi in the Rajya Sabha, all the other MPs who resigned were elected from Punjab.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after AAP rebellion: 'BJP has betrayed Punjabis once again'