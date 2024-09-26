Swati Maliwal accuses Kejriwal of 'shielding' Bibhav Kumar: 'Your arrogance fails Delhi's women'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of shielding Bibhav Kumar, the man she alleges assaulted her in his presence. In a direct message, Maliwal labelled Kumar a criminal and criticised Kejriwal for employing top lawyers to defend him while orchestrating press conferences against her.

Taking to X, Maliwal referred to Kumar as a criminal, stating, "The goon Bibhav Kumar assaulted me in your presence at your residence. While he was in jail, you employed the country's most expensive lawyers to defend him and orchestrated press conferences against me. Now that he's out on bail, you claim he's a great leader and was falsely imprisoned."

Maliwal further highlighted the Supreme Court's remarks regarding the inappropriateness of harbouring individuals with criminal backgrounds. She expressed concern that such actions embolden criminals like Kumar, saying, “If statements like these do not bolster the confidence of goons, then what will? The message is clear: if you resort to violence, we will protect you.”

Maliwal also criticised Kejriwal for surrounding himself with sycophants who blindly support him, questioning the integrity of a leader who cannot stand up for the women in his party. "Ironically, he constantly compares himself to revered figures like Lord Rama while failing to take a firm stand for women’s safety in Delhi,” she asserted.